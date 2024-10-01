MPs push for free access to Murchison park

Members of Parliament from Northern Uganda have intensified their push for the government to grant free access to Murchison Falls National Park.

They argue that the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) should not be charging the current park fees of Shs25,000, because travellers to West Nile, Lango and Acholi have been forced to use the park by the ongoing rehabilitation of Karuma Bridge.

Led by the Kilak County MP, Mr Gilbert Olanya, the MPs staged a protest at the park on Monday, demanding the suspension of transport fees until the government grants free entry and exit.

“We want the government to allow all types of vehicles, both small and big, to pass through for free over the next three months. We need free accessibility,” Mr Olanya urged.

At Pakwach, heavy deployment of UPDF soldiers and police was seen, with security forces patrolling to prevent potential protests.

“If they refuse us passage, we will block tourists from accessing the road because we’re not benefiting from it,” Mr Olanya warned.

The MP for Ayivu East Division in Arua City, Mr Geoffrey Feta, criticised the initial diversion of traffic through Buliisa, calling it impractical.

“You cannot make such a decision. The cost of goods in Arua has increased as traders are incurring losses. Why are they avoiding heavy traffic on the main road?” he asked.

Last week, bus drivers in West Nile protested the diversion through Buliisa, citing concerns over the narrow, forested roads, which they argued posed security risks.

Reversed decision

In response, UWA reversed its decision and allowed buses to pass through Tangi Gate in Murchison Falls Park.

Ms Mercy Munduru, a lawyer who frequently travels to West Nile, questioned the fairness of charging motorists forced to use the park.

“Why are we asked to pay to drive through the park when we have no choice? Let tourists pay, but citizens should be allowed to drive through for free! We already lose money on extra fuel and time driving at 40km per hour, and now they are exploiting us,” she said.

The Manager of Communications at UWA, Mr Bashir Hangi, acknowledged the situation and said: “In response to the closure of Karuma and feedback from stakeholders, UWA has revised the previous guidelines for motorists using alternative routes via the park until December 31.”

He added that buses passing through the Kichumbanyobo-Tangi route must adhere to operating hours, speed limits, and rules prohibiting littering and unnecessary stopovers.