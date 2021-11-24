Prime

MPs query Mbarara City leaders over funds

Members of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament led by Mr Ssemakula Lutamaguzi (4th left) question the Mbarara City engineer, Ms Merina Kekijusyo, at city hall on Friday. PHOTO/RAJAB MUKOMBOZI

By  Rajab Mukombozi

Correspondent

Daily Monitor



Legislators accused the city leaders of inflating the cost of buying solar street lights and building roads.

Mbarara City leaders last Friday found it difficult to account for millions of shillings they spent on roadworks under the Uganda Support to Municipal infrastructure Development (USMID) and construction of some schools.

