MPs query NMS over Covid vaccines cash

This photo taken on November 27, 2021 shows NMS receiving a consignment of 672,000 doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine from the USAID. PHOTO/ COURTESY 

By  ESTHER OLUKA

What you need to know:

NMS was said to be giving contradicting answers after the legislators mentioned that the Covid-19 response taskforce had previously interacted with the team and they were asked about the money to which they responded that it had not yet been given to them and was with the Ministry of Health.

Legislators on the health committee of Parliament on Tuesday questioned National Medical Stores (NMS) officials over the procurement Covid-19 vaccines and other medical supplies in the country. 

