MPs query Shs37b allocation to Rwabwogo-led committee

Government is under the spotlight for allocating Shs37 billion to the Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development, an agency headed by the president’s son-in-law.

Mr Odrek Rwabwogo is supposed to spend this money on ‘coffee value chain, export, and industrial development promotion’, but the manner of the allocation raised suspicions in Parliament last week.



The money was first introduced as a component of the newly established Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) agency vote. It was then switched to the State House as part of classified expenditure – putting its use almost beyond parliamentary oversight.

Opposition MPs said in their minority report on the 2023/24 budget proposals that approving the allocation would irregularly put tax-payers’ money into private hands.

“He [Mr Rwabwogo] has been allocated $10 million (Shs37 billion) in the budget. This amount for private investment was directly charged to the Consolidated Fund. In the subsequent corrigenda, it has been shifted to State House under classified expenditure,” the report said.

The minority report said support for coffee value chain development is a suspicious subvention placed under STI’s newly created Vote 167.

Information on the Rwabwogo committee’s website says it was established to coordinate exporters, producers, government institutions, and others, serving as a one-stop-shop for training, guidance, promotion, and other support needed to grow Uganda’s export potential.

Opposition MPs wondered why what they considered to be a private initiative was given public resources.



“We dissent with the majority decision to provide and shift funds amounting to Shs37 billion to Mr Odrek Rwabwogo under the guise of coffee value chain development from Vote 167 - Science, Technology, and Innovation, to classified expenditure (for logistical support and security) under Vote 002 State House as indicated in the addendum to the corrigenda for the Draft Budget Estimates for FY 2023/24,” the report said.

Adding: “Classified expenditure should not be abused to hide irregular, personal, and illegal expenditures on the Consolidated Fund”.

Daily Monitor failed to reach Mr Rwabwogo for comment. However, he has defended the allocation on his official Twitter account.

Members of Parliament during the plenary session chaired by Speaker Anita Among on May 17. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA



“There is no ‘Odrek vote’ in UG budget. I head a 44 member committee & UCDA sits in. We drive 13 agro-industrial sectors to raise $6 billion in exports by 2028. The coffee fund to underwrite invoices is for 21 coffee firms. Uganda firms have had a limited market presence for years. 5 of the 13 sectors now have orders of up to $550 million & we have created a revolving fund for firms to help underwrite invoices to help them supply these orders,” he said on Twitter.



He accused the opposing MPs of playing cheap politics.

Dr Emmanuel Iyamulemye, executive director at Uganda Coffee Development Authority, the body supposed to promote Uganda’s coffee, never responded to repeated calls for comment. His authority has been allocated Shs40 billion.

Finance ministry officials were equally unavailable for comment yesterday.

Sector troubles

Uganda’s coffee sector, a key foreign exchange pillar, has been mired in controversy. In 2014, government, at the prompting of President Museveni, signed what later turned out to be an unpopular deal with Vinci Coffee run by Ms Enrica Pinetti.

The deal was renewed in 2019, attracting the wrath of coffee farmers and the general public.