MPs question Speaker Oulanyah's long absence from House

By Arthur Arnold Wadero More by this Author

A section of legislators on Wednesday afternoon tasked the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, to explain the whereabouts of the Speaker.

Mr Jacob Oulanyah has not been seen in public close to two months now, following his swearing in as Speaker in May this year.

The legislators expressed concern that it would be prudent if the House was formally notified about the Speaker’s absence.

The matter was raised on the floor of the House by Kalungu West MP, Mr Joseph Ssewungu.

"Can we have an update about our Right Hon Speaker Jacob Oulanyah? We want to know what is the fate of the Speaker of Parliament. We are 529 MPs, even if he is down we must know that he is down. When the former Speaker (Ms Rebecca Kadaga) was sick one time, MPs were informed. None of us is coming out to give the public what is happening to the Speaker," Mr Ssewungu said.

In the same vein, the Kilak South MP, Mr Gilbert Olanya, said the electorate especially in the northern region of Uganda, are constantly demanding for an answer about status of the Speaker.

This was however ignored by the Ms Among who didn't provide a specific answer but only said: "there is a speaker in this House, there is no vacuum."




