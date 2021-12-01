Prime

MPs question UPDF deployment in DR Congo

Ugandan airstrikes and artillery fire Tuesday targeted ADF rebels Tuesday. 

By  ESTHER OLUKA  &  Arthur Arnold Wadero

  • The legislators queried  why the President did not consult Parliament before undertaking a military incursion that could have effects on the country.

Legislators have tasked the government to give a clear report about the military incursion by the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), saying President Museveni did not seek the approval of Parliament as mandated by the Constitution.

