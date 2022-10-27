MPs raise Sh34m to repatriate Ugandans in Dubai

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament has handed over Shs34.6m to the National Unity Platform (NUP) secretariat to help in the repatriation of Ugandans who are still stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

While handing over the cash to the party secretary general, Mr David Lewis Rubongoya, Mr Mathias Mpuuga said the money was raised by the NUP MPs to enhance the ongoing campaign to deport Ugandans who are being held at various detention centres in the UAE.

“The last time we checked with the UAE authorities, there were more than 3,000 stranded Ugandans in various jails, we have, therefore, decided as NUP Members of Parliament to contribute whatever we can to ensure that these young and energetic Ugandans are returned home to play their role in the growth and development of our country,” Mr Mpuuga said yesterday.

“As MPs we also promise to continue to demand for the plight of these Ugandans because it is not their crime that the government has failed to create jobs that can sustain Ugandans for the last 35 years. We also ask government to play its duty to citizens and return them home,” he added.

Mr Rubongoya urged all capable Ugandans to emulate the MPs and ensure that all citizens are deported safely to reunite with their families.

“I am humbled to receive the contribution from our Members of Parliament, we have been able to return 72 Ugandans to the country since the campaign begun, but it is a very big shame that the government is waking up following NUP’s pressure and they are trying to politicise the campaign by kidnapping and intimidating the returnees as they arrive at the airport,” Mr Rubongoya remarked.

At the same function, the Shadow minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr Muwada Nkunyigi, commended the UAE government for issuing free air tickets and waivers to Ugandan nationals.

“We have reached out to UAE embassy in Kampala and thanked UAE government for supporting the repatriation process of our detained locals, however, we have also requested in writing that the UAE extends the waiver period for the thousands of our Uganda and African nationals scattered across UAE to benefit,” Mr Muwada said.

While receiving Ugandans from the UAE, the Ministry of Gender spokesperson, Mr Frank Mugabi, said the government is ready and willing to intervene in the repatriation of stranded Ugandans.

He, however, said government is not abreast with the right information concerning these Ugandans since most of them were externalised through informal channels.

