MPs reject govt request for Shs184b to revamp railway

A man travels in a train in Kampala recently.PHOTO | FILE

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

[email protected]

What you need to know:

  • The repairs are contained in the contract between URC and China Railways and Bridge Corporation (CRBC).

Opposition lawmakers on the parliamentary budget committee have strongly opposed and rallied their counterparts in the House not to approve Shs184.823billion government intends to splash on emergency repairs on the on the Malaba-Kampala Railway line.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.