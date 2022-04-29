MPs reject govt’s Shs2.5b request to teach morals

The parliamentary Budget Committee yesterday rejected a Shs2.5 billion request by the ministry of Ethics and Integrity to fund government processes of instilling morals and generating policies to end corruption in the country.

The Presidential Affairs Committee chairperson, Ms Jessica Ababiku, while presenting the department’s budget estimates contained in a draft report, said it was necessary to finance such efforts to tackle soaring levels of corruption in the country since campaigns against the same haven’t yielded any results.

However, legislators on the Budget Committee chaired by Mr Patrick Isiagi (Kachumbala) vehemently rejected Ms Ababiku’s proposal and reminded her how it would be a duplication of roles since several leaders, including religious and other entities, have offered the same service without demanding any penny.

Key among the MPs who objected to the proposal was Mr Fox Odoi (West Budama), who said the government proposal “is corruption itself.”

“This country doesn’t need any more laws to fight corruption. We have more than enough. This is completely ridiculous. If anybody tells you, they need more money to develop policies, that person is corrupt. This amount of money should be reallocated,” Mr Odoi said.

But Ms Ababiku insisted such messages from religious leaders and anti-corruption crusaders weren’t enough to make meaningful impact.

She said such funds would also facilitate rollout of campaigns denouncing the vice across the country.

Justification

“This is meant to change the mindset of the young people and their view towards corruption. However, this critical activity is inadequately funded,” Ms Ababiku said.

“For instance, of the Shs3b budgeted for formulation and dissemination of anti-corruption laws, only Shs150 million was allocated,” she added.

But Mr Odoi advised that the government should borrow a leaf from churches, mosques and other religious entities that do the same tasks of instilling discipline among Ugandans, without asking for money.

“I have a problem with instilling morals in citizenry, what deliverable is that? I know that the churches, mosques and the pastors on the road side do this at no cost to the taxpayer and they have been doing this for hundreds of years,” he said.

Bugweri Woman MP Rachael Magoola said that supporting such a request is unfounded since parents play the biggest contribution in the process.