MPs reject request to meet Janet at State House

By Arthur Arnold Wadero More by this Author

Opposition MPs on the Parliamentary Education Committee have rejected a request by the Education Minister, Ms Janet Museveni, to convene committee meetings outside the precincts of Parliament.

The First Lady reportedly placed a request through committee chairperson, Mr John Twesigye to hold interfaces at either State House, Entebbe, or Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala.

Opposition lawmakers led by Shadow Education Minister, Ms Brenda Nabukenya, have, however, taken exception to the request.

“You cannot tell us to come to the State House because it is very well known that the kind of business conducted in the State House is partisan,” Ms Nabukenya said.

Ms Nabukenya said the committee chairperson made phone calls to the MPs requesting them to interface with the Education Minister at the State House, Entebbe.

When the legislators rejected the request, the First Lady offered an alternative venue — Kololo Independence Grounds. This also was rejected.

The legislators hold that the invitation to State House is intended to make them cower instead of holding the minister accountable as is expected of an oversight parliamentary committee.

The lawmakers want to question the First Lady about the government’s stance on the reopening of schools.

They are also expected to demand a detailed back-to-school plan after the second wave of Covid-19 saw schools closed in early June.

The government has since released the two sets of the final results, including Primary Leaving Exams and Uganda Certificate of Education. It is set to release the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education results at the end of this week.