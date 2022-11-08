MPs seek transfer of suspected Karimojong rustlers to Kotido

Members of Parliament representing Kotido District have demanded an immediate transfer of more than 300 suspected Karimojong cattle rustlers, who are incarcerated in Gulu prison, back to Kotido.

The suspected rustlers were arrested on September 17 and taken to Kitgum, Agago and Pader districts before they were transferred earlier this month to Gulu prison.

Mr Peter Abraham Lokii, the Jie County MP, told this newspaper last week that the suspects were picked from the sub-counties of Kacheri and Komol, with more than 150 people arrested in each sub-county over alleged cattle rustling.

He said soldiers cordoned off Lobanya Settlement Camp and arrested mostly the youth following the recovery of 34 stolen animals.

The cows were stolen from Agago District.

“Some of these suspects are schoolgoing children, the elderly, and one wonders how more than 300 people were engaged in the theft of 34 animals,” Mr Lokii said.

He added that the suspects were remanded on charges of murder.

“When we visited some of the suspects, they were in bad shape. They accused security officers of torturing them,” he said, adding that they don’t condone the crime, but an opportunity should be given to the suspects to be screened.

Ms Margaret Aachilla Aleper, the Woman MP for Kotido District, said most of the suspects were picked from the greenbelts of Lobanya where they often carry out farming activities.

She said when she learned of the arrests, she called the Third Division commander and a screening exercise was partially conducted before a few suspects were set free.

“Since then, after the screening was done in Kitgum and Agago, the suspects were taken to Gulu and their relatives cannot ascertain which charges have been preferred against them,” Ms Aleper added.

Maj Isaac Oware, the UPDF Third Division spokesperson, said they followed the right procedure in charging the suspects in Kitgum and Agago, where they allegedly committed the offence before transferring them to Gulu.

Mr Oware said the area leaders have the right to go and visit their people.

“This is a matter of Uganda versus the suspected warriors,” he said.

Livelihood