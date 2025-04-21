MPs’ Shs100m bonanza, brutality dominate Easter prayers

As Christians marked Easter celebrations yesterday, religious leaders seized the opportunity to address pressing national issues, including a controversial Shs100m cash bonanza that was dished out to MPs and police brutality. Easter Sunday is celebrated in commemoration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. In their Easter messages, bishops and clergy called for peace, love, and accountability ahead of the 2026 General Election.

In Fort Portal, Bishop Reuben Kisembo of Ruwenzori Diocese criticised the recent distribution of the Shs100m bonus to each Member of Parliament, calling it a misuse of taxpayer's money. “We are deeply pained to see our taxes being misused. This is unacceptable and makes us, as Ugandans, feel frustrated. We want our taxes to be used for the benefit of all, not handed out at the President’s discretion,” he said. Bishop Kisembo, who was speaking at St John’s Cathedral in Fort Portal City, called on President Yoweri Museveni to release political prisoners, including Forum for Democratic Change President, Dr Kizza Besigye. He also emphasised the need for forgiveness and national peace. “Let the President use his powers so that they, too, can enjoy peace in their country,” Bishop Kisembo urged. Bishop Jacob Ateirweho of Bunyoro Kitara Diocese emphasised the need for peaceful elections in Uganda. “It’s everyone’s responsibility to maintain peace while seeking votes and avoid fights and quarrels,” he said.

Bishop Ateirweho cautioned politicians against blackmailing each other, noting: “No one is righteous because we all make mistakes.” He advised voters to reject candidates who speak ill of others. “We will continue praying for the country to navigate this period peacefully,” Bishop Ateirweho said, referencing neighboring countries' conflicts. “We don't want to experience bad scenarios like in South Sudan and DR Congo.” Bishop Robert K Muhiirwa of Fort Portal Catholic Diocese reflected on Easter’s profound lessons. "Jesus has opened the door to eternity... We are pilgrims on this earth, with eternal life awaiting those who embrace His teachings and follow His path." Bishop Muhiirwa emphasized Jesus' triumph over sin and death, highlighting His forgiveness of persecutors and perpetual presence through the Eucharist. “Those who believe in Him will find liberation in His eternal truth.” Bishop Nason Baluku of South Rwenzori Diocese urged believers to lead repentant lives and foster love for themselves, their country, neighbours, and church. “When there is love in homes, peace extends to the country, and the church thrives because it starts with the family as its foundation.” He also encouraged Christians to “plant food crops during this rainy season to combat food insecurity”. Bishop Acquirinus Kibira of Kasese Catholic Diocese urged Christians to embrace the sacrament of penance for reconciliation and unity with God. “Prioritise peace, unity, and faithfulness, especially among married couples,” he said.

Bishop Kibira encouraged family leaders to promote forgiveness and reconciliation within their households, adding, "Avoid associating Easter celebrations with extravagance; celebrate as faithful believers mindful of your future.” The newly enthroned Bishop Gaster Nsereko of Buganda Diocese condemned corruption, abuse of office, and excessive force by security agencies, urging leaders to uphold integrity. Bishop Nsereko condemned “the weird actions of those in power,” noting, “Corruption and conflicts in institutions like Parliament are escalating”. He added: “We call upon those seeking political office to focus on their manifestos, rather than attacking each other, which could incite violence and chaos.” With the country gearing up for the 2026 polls, Bishop Nsereko urged political actors and citizens to uphold peace and constitutional order. Bishop Nsereko criticised the excessive force used by security organs on Ugandans, citing the recent Kawempe North by-election where journalists were assaulted by Uganda's Joint Anti-Terrorism Task Force (JATT) and soldiers. “Those were ungodly acts. Why would you attack a journalist who is not armed?” he questioned.

“As we enter the election period, we pray for harmony and respect for others' rights.” Bishop Nsereko warned that misusing public resources undermines critical sectors like health, education, and infrastructure, highlighting long-term consequences. “The money being recklessly spent on non-priorities is precisely what's needed for essential services that foster a healthy and well-educated society,” he said. Bishop Serverus Jjumba of Masaka Diocese urged Ugandans to reject the practice of soliciting money from politicians and instead focus on their qualifications, capacities, and ideas. Delivering his Easter message at Our Lady of Sorrows Cathedral in Kitovu, Masaka City, Bishop Jjumba condemned the growing vice, saying it has brought leaders who fail to meet expectations.

“Let’s not ask politicians for money; instead, let's evaluate them based on what they say and are ready to do,’’ he noted. Bishop Jjumba also criticised the uneven distribution of services across regions, citing voting patterns as a determining factor, and advocated for equal service delivery. “Services like education, health, clean water, and electricity should be delivered based on population needs, not political allegiance. We're all taxpayers and Ugandans, deserving equal treatment.”

Bishop Jjumba also condemned security operatives who brutalize citizens they're supposed to protect. At Queen of Peace Cathedral, Bishop Lawrence Mukasa of Kasana-Luweero Diocese called on the faithful to live a life reflecting Christ's teachings, emphasising respect, love, and condemning practices like witchcraft: “Witchcraft has no place in heaven.” At St Mark Cathedral, Luweero Diocese, Bishop Wilson Kisekka said: “As we celebrate Easter, let's learn to rejoice in the gift of life and the risen Christ... We should love one another and live a life of hope.”

Lawmakers Brenda Nabukenya (Luweero District) and Denis Ssekabira (Katikamu North) encouraged the faithful to work hard and avoid mixing politics with development projects, saying: “Let’s focus on development that lifts Luweero out of poverty.” In Soroti, Bishop Kosea Odongo condemned police brutality, declaring, “Just as Christ defeated death through resurrection, tyranny and oppression will also meet their end.” He boldly stated: “The police are meant to protect, not oppress. It's time to stand against corruption, heavy taxation, and suppression.” "Some may try to silence us, but the truth will prevail. The resurrection of Christ is a testament to the triumph of justice over oppression," Bishop Odongo added. As he prayed, he emotionally asked, "Lord, when will this end?" Bishop Godfrey Mbitse of Muhabura Diocese in Kisoro District condemned acts of violence and commercialization of politics ahead of the 2026 general elections, saying: “All candidates should be allowed equal opportunities to campaign and solicit for support without intimidations.” Bishop Callist Rubaramira of Kabale Diocese emphasised love and reconciliation in his Easter message.

He noted: "We need to learn from Jesus the gift of love for one another and forgiving those that offend us." Citing Philippians 2:7-8 and Mark 10:45, he encouraged Christians to demonstrate love and compassion like Christ. Bishop Gaddie Akanjuna of Kigezi Diocese emphasised the significance of Christ's resurrection, saying: “It is the only hope for Christianity and the Church of God.” He cautioned against selfishness, citing Judas’ betrayal of Jesus for “30 pieces of silver”. Bishop Samuel George Egesa Bogere of Bukedi Diocese urged political aspirants to use accommodative language during campaigns for peaceful 2026 polls. "We know how hate speech led this country into turmoil; I request you politicians to shun use of abusive language during your rallies," he said. Bishop Egesa urged stringent measures against those abusing public resources and called on Christians to champion peace, reconciliation, and charity during his Easter sermon at St Peter's Cathedral in Tororo. Rev Fr Joseph Khamisa of St Jude Catholic Church Malaba emphasised Christ's suffering can renew lives and families, advocating against vices like domestic violence and human trafficking. "This holy holiday serves as a powerful platform for introspection, healing, reconciliation, and renewed hope," he said. Mr Titus Mafabi, a devotee at St Andrew's Cathedral, in Mbale emphasised the importance of seeking forgiveness. "As Christians, we should strive to live a godly life in all our endeavors," he said.

In Jinja, Bishop Paul Moses Samson Naimanhye of Busoga Diocese reminded the faithful, "Jesus is alive!" He reflected on the resurrection, saying, "He is not here; he has risen!" (Luke 24:6). Bishop Naimanhye encouraged the congregation to hold onto Jesus' promises, quoting, "The Son of Man must be delivered into the hands of sinful men, be crucified and on the third day be raised again" (Luke 24:7). “As we celebrate Easter, may we find hope and strength in Jesus' resurrection, and may His truth guide us through life's challenges,’’ Bishop Naimanye said. Bishop Constantine Rupiny of Nebbi Diocese highlighted regional challenges, saying: "We are aware of human misery, including poverty, land disputes, limited access to education and healthcare, and domestic violence." He noted that these issues have led to widespread despair. In Arua Diocese, Bishop Sabino Ocan Odoki encouraged Christians to remain hopeful, saying: "May this Easter celebration strengthen our hope for a better society and eternal life." He urged the faithful to pray for good leadership. At Christ the King Parish in Arua City, the Parish Priest, Fr Pius Yobuta said: “Let's continue caring for the poor, sick, prisoners, and elderly, forgive those who wrong us, and celebrate Easter with love and care for humanity.”

At Mvara Cathedral, the Anglican Bishop of Madi and West Nile Diocese Bishop Charles Collins Andaku urged: “Let us preserve our bodies as a living sacrifice, desist from sexual immorality, drunkenness, and worldly things.” Fr Robert Ayiko of Yumbe Parish emphasised the need for peaceful elections, saying: “We should work together and elect leaders who can help develop our country, not just serve their own interests.” Archbishop of Mbarara Lambert Bainomugisha encouraged Christians to work for heaven and forgive easily. Bishop of South Ankole Diocese Nathan Ahimbisibwe emphasised the need to understand scriptures. Mbarara City Mayor Robert Mugabe Kakyebezie urged vigilance during elections: “Refrain yourselves from being lied to... Keep watching and do not be violent.” Legislator Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari condemned domestic violence: “A woman's role in marriage is to be an agent of peace, not violence.” The Uganda Martyrs Catholic Parish Priest, Fr Didas Kasapuri called for change: “Let us start a new life... forget about worldly things that are not holy... follow the way of the Lord.” Archbishop of Gulu Diocese Raphael Wokorach cautioned against alcoholism, citing its link to poverty and ill health. He advised moderation, saying: “Don't drink like there's no life tomorrow... Drinking is ruining the lives of our people.”