MPs Ssegirinya, Ssewanya charged with murder, remanded

By Fahad Malik Jjingo More by this Author

Masaka Chief Magistrate’s Court has charged the Kawempe North MP Muhammed Ssegirinya and the Makindye West legislator Allan Ssewanyana with murder before remanding them to Kitalya prison.

The duo are accused of having a hand in the recent spate of killings in Masaka sub-region that left close to 30 people dead.

They were charged with four counts, three of murder and one of attempted murder.

Prosecution led by Richard Birivumbuka contends that the group had planning meetings at Happy Boys, Kalenda, and Kayanja Rest House in Kampala where they planned the murders.

The prosecution also contends that on Aug 23, 2021, while at Ssetala village in Kimanya Kabonera division, the duo participated in the murder of Sulaiman Kakooza, Michael Kiza Nswa, and Tadeo Kiyimba. Robert Ssebyato survived an attempt on his life.

The court presided by Mr Charles Yeteise remanded the duo until September 15, when they will return for further mention of the charges.

They join the 10 men that were charged with the same offences on September 1, and remanded to Masaka Ssaza Prison.

They included; Christopher Sserwadda, 23, a resident of Nyendo-Mukungwe, Mike Sserwadda and Jude Muwonge, both residents of Ssetaala, and Batesta Mutabaazi, Joseph Kayabula, Ashraf Kayinza, Issa Ssebunnya, Moses Kaganda, and Kaboyo Henry, all residents of Byanjiri Village in Lwengo District.

The other was Paul Ssekajugo, alias, Mawanda, 43, a resident of Nakateete, Kisekka Sub-county in Lwengo District.

Murder is a capital offence only tried by the High Court and, according to the Penal Code Act, the maximum punishment for a murder convict is death by hanging.