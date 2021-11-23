Prime

MPs Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana committed to High Court for trial

Defence lawyer Ms Shamimu Malende (right) outside the courtroom after committal of his clients Ssewanyana and Ssegirinya to the High Court for trial. PHOTO | MALIK FAHAD JJINGO

What you need to know:

  • The presiding magistrate Ms Christine Nantegge committed the duo together with their four other co-accused persons after the State prosecution informed the court that they had concluded the investigations.

Masaka Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday committed legislators Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West) and Muhammad Ssegirinya (Kawempe North) to the High Court for trial on charges ranging from murder, attempted murder, and aiding and abetting terrorism.

