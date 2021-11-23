MPs Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana committed to High Court for trial

Masaka Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday committed legislators Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West) and Muhammad Ssegirinya (Kawempe North) to the High Court for trial on charges ranging from murder, attempted murder, and aiding and abetting terrorism.

The presiding magistrate Ms Christine Nantegge committed the duo together with their four other co-accused persons after the State prosecution informed the court that they had concluded the investigations.

Ms Nantegge read to the accused persons the summary of the cases where she also told the court that the state was going to present CCTV footage from the two happening places in Ndeeba near Kabaka’s Lake and Happy Boys’ restaurant where the group sat to plan the indiscriminate killings that rocked Masaka region between January and August.

Court also heard that the State is going to use call log records and statements of the accused person including that of the prime suspect Micheal Sserwadda that confessed to having taken part in the killings and revealed his accomplices and their intentions of the indiscriminate killings and why they targeted Masaka.

“We were meeting at Happy Boys where we met the legislators that could give us money for facilitation ranging from Shs50,000 to Shs100,000) whenever we could meet, and we targeted Masaka because it attracts media attention, and this was aimed at instilling fear among communities and discredit the government,” part of the statement made from the suspects reads.

MPs Allan Ssewanyana and Muhammad Ssegirinya appearing before Masaka Grade One court via Zoom link from Kigo Prison on October 13, 2021. PHOTO/MALIK F JJINGO

Mr Ssegirinya said that he never received treatment from Mulago and Murchison Bay Prison Health facility asking the court to order the prison authorities to take him to private health facilities such as Nsambya, Mengo or Lubaga where he can access specialised treatment.

“I never received treatment, but my health is deteriorating day by day and my ears are now oozing out pus. I am afraid that if I don’t get immediate medical treatment, I will die in prison and the country will miss out to hear my side of the story. I pray that I can be helped and get treatment,” he said.

Ms Nantegge ordered Prison authorities to ensure that the legislators access medical treatment from specialised health workers.

The defense lawyer Ms Shamim Malende told reporters that they are waiting to receive committal papers for the accused persons so that they proceed with the case when the trial kicks off in the high court.