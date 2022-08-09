MPs start processing Human Organ Donation Bill today
What you need to know:
- Tabled last month by Health Minister Ms Jane Ruth Aceng, the Bill seeks to, among others, cure the increasing trade in human organs and also safe guard Ugandans that fall prey to the vice.
Lawmakers on Parliament's health committee will today start discussing details of the Uganda Human Organ Donation and Transplant Bill 2022, the Ministry of Health has revealed.
"We have been called to the Health Committee to discuss the Uganda Human Organ Donation and Transplant Bill 2022. We have postponed it a number of times and they told us August 9 is the last day,” Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary (PS) Ms Diana Atwine told legislators on the Public Accounts Committee last evening
Once the Health Committee commences receiving input from the public on the Bill, it will mean that all other stakeholders and other persons concerned with the issue will have their views made to the committee. This Bill is part of the 62 Bills that President Museveni lined up for the 11th Parliament to process before the fall of May next year.