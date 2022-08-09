MPs start processing Human Organ Donation Bill today

Lawmakers on Parliament's health committee will today start discussing details of the Uganda Human Organ Donation and Transplant Bill 2022, the Ministry of Health has revealed.

"We have been called to the Health Committee to discuss the Uganda Human Organ Donation and Transplant Bill 2022. We have postponed it a number of times and they told us August 9 is the last day,” Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary (PS) Ms Diana Atwine told legislators on the Public Accounts Committee last evening

Tabled last month by Health Minister Ms Jane Ruth Aceng, the Bill seeks to, among others, cure the increasing trade in human organs and also safe guard Ugandans that fall prey to the vice.