MPs support police’s quest for more funding

Police cordon off a scene of crime in Kampala in May 2019. The Force says its Directorate of Criminal Investigations (CID) requires an average of Shs2.1m to investigate a capital offence. PHOTO / FILE

By  Faith Amongin  &  Arthur Arnold Wadero

What you need to know:

  • The Force had requested for Shs304b for criminal investigation and intelligence, but has instead been allocated Shs42.7b, leaving a funding gap of Shs261b.

Members of Parliament on the Internal Affairs and Defence Committee have supported the Uganda Police Force’s plea to have more funds allocated to crime intelligence gathering.

