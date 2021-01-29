MPs task govt on full reopening of schools

By Misairi Thembo Kahungu More by this Author

Members of Parliament yesterday charged at the government for keeping parents and educationists guessing when the schools and other institutions of learning will open for non-candidate learners.

Returning from election season recess, the MPs challenged the government to give an explanation on why children continue to be home when schools in neighboring countries are already studying.

“Schools closed in March last year and indeed it was necessary. However, there is a problem because parents are not aware of when children will go back to school. Some schools are teaching behind the scenes when others are just waiting,” Mr Joseph Ssewungu, the Kalungu East MP, said.

Mr Ssewungu, during a session presided over by Speaker Rebecca Kadaga, claimed that international schools are operating and their learners are progressing in education at the expense of their age mates from poor families.

The MPs said they want the government to come clear on how soon the schools will open so that the parents are able to prepare their children and get school fees.

Mr Ssewungu also weighed in on the government’s continuous blocking of the Internet, especially social media, which is affecting the current status of e-learning. Most universities are conducting lectures for final year students via Zoom, which is reportedly not reliable at the moment.

Government switched off the Internet two days to the January 14 election and restored it a few days later but with limited access to social media.

Mukono South MP Jackson Ssenyonga said the financial institutions have started writing to the schools over payment of loans because the government had directed them to reschedule only up to end of January.

Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda’s efforts to convince the House to wait for the government to take the necessary steps before deciding on opening schools fell on deaf ears.

Dr Rugunda, who also chairs the National Taskforce against Covid-19, said Cabinet on Monday discussed the matter and more consultations are being carried out.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, the education sector has been thoroughly monitored and assisted by the government. By the way, the issue of re-opening schools was discussed in Cabinet on Monday. The matter is still under discussion” the Prime Minister said.

The Speaker also rejected the Prime Minister’s pleadings to allow the government more time to prepare a response instead of next week.

“I believe parents want to know where we stand and what is happening. I think we should have an official government position. Bring a response on Wednesday next week,” the Speaker ruled.

On Wednesday, the National Council for Higher Education notified the universities and other institutions of higher learning that the government plans to stay the re-opening of schools for all learners for the next three months.

