MPs task govt on infrastructure development in industrial parks

The Parliamentary Committee on Trade has tasked government to prioritize infrastructure development, including access roads, to boost development in different industrial parks.

According to Mr Mwine Mpaka, the chairperson of the Trade Committee, the ongoing industrial development investments at the Kapeeka Industrial park, Nakaseke where Uganda now boasts of the largest ceramic sanitary ware factory in the East Africa region and a consortium of many other factories calls for a sound infrastructure investment.

“The industries are privately owned but government must fulfill its part of the bargain for the infrastructure development,” he said on September 22, 2022 after touring more than 18 factories at the Liao Shen Industrial park in Kapeeka Sub County.

Buhweju MP Francis Mwijukye said while the developments at the Kapeeka Industrial Park reflect a significant breakthrough in areas of manufacturing, there is need to see all the areas apportioned for different investment projects for the benefit of Ugandans.

Ms Evelyn Anite, the state Minister for Investment and Privatization explained that the budget allocation for the Kapeeka Industrial Park (Liao Shen) stands at Shs300bn but Shs60bn has already been allocated for the FY2022/2023 to boost infrastructure development.

“The road leading to the Park is not in good shape. The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) is already aware and will intervene,” she told journalists on Thursday.

Earlier, the legislators met with the directors of the Park together with Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) coordinator Gen Salim Saleh as they urged “production satisfying the Ugandan market with affordable goods as compared to the imported commodities that attract high taxes.”

Among the different industries at the Liao Shen Industrial Park are the Good Will tiles production plant, the Leather and Garments factory, the fish nets factory, an electronics factory, food processing factory, a grain milling and packaging industry among others. The industrial park, which started in 2016 covers over 2,500 acres of land in Nakaseke District.

