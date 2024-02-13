MPs task govt on new A-Level curriculum

Members of Parliament (MPs) have asked government to commit that the new A-Level curriculum will be ready by 2025 to avoid frustration amongst 2024 O-Level candidates who will be assessed based on the new lower secondary curriculum.

Harold Muhindo, the Bukonzo East County Member of Parliament (MP) who raised the matter during Tuesday plenary, noted that it is not applicable for 2024 Senior Four candidates to choose their A-Level academic combinations basing on the phased out or old O-Level curriculum.

“The pioneers of this program [new O-Level curriculum] are sitting for their final exams this year. They have been told that they should organize to apply for combinations at A-Level following the old Curriculum,” Muhindo told Parliament.

“It is confusing for the government to change the orientation of education, do an experiment and use our children as specimen… in that when things are not working out they say that we are moving from this program back to the old program,” he added.

In response, state minister for primary education Joyce Kaducu revealed that government consultations on the A-Level curriculum are taking place through the education ministry and the National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC).

“A curriculum is not a one day process. It involves consultation with various stakeholders. Much as it is true that the A-Level curriculum is not yet ready, I can assure this house that the process is ongoing and on a right course,” Kaducu emphasized.

However, the chairperson of the Parliamentary Forum on Quality Education, Margret Rwabushaija, expressed concern over the delay to allocate funds to NCDC for development of the said curriculum.

“It is four years since the inception of the new O-Level curriculum and NCDC would have started the development of the A-Level curriculum but they said they don’t have money for this program,” Rwabushaija remarked.

Deputy Speaker Tomas Tayebwa also queried government's plan regarding the transition of candidates from O-Level to another education level, under the new curriculum arrangements.

“The issue of transition, will this stop at O-Level? Because you have brought a curriculum and now for A-Level you are telling the candidates to apply for combinations based on the curriculum which you have phased, so is this curriculum stopping at A-Level? If not, how have you planned for this transition?” Tayebwa asked.