MPs task govt to act on high school fees 

Lawmakers cross the political spectrum have accused Ministry of Education and Sports of failing to address what they have called “a cancerous issue” of high school fees charges in learning institutions across the country.

This was after the State minister for Higher Education, Mr John Chrysostom Muyingo, failed to avail regulations during a presentation of his statement on the high cost of school fees in some public and tertiary learning institutions.

Mr Muyingo, in his statement read before Members of Parliament yesterday during an afternoon session, annoyed the lawmakers after partly saying the policy regulating school fees had been overtaken by events.

“The policy regulating school fees has, as it were, been overtaken by events, and a new position on Free Compulsory (Universal) Education is being implemented,” the minister said.

The reference on the policy being overtaken by events was partly alluded to in a previous preparation on a Cabinet paper on school fees regulations by the Education ministry. However, in a bid to fulfill the pledge of free education for all, the Cabinet directed the ministry to submit another memorandum on compulsory free education for all.

“The ministry submitted the Cabinet memo on free and compulsory education for all and it was approved by Cabinet on March17, 2023,” Mr Muyingo said, adding, “The ministry has embarked on implementing Cabinet’s resolution and will brief Parliament accordingly on the progress of this at an appropriate time.”

Led by Speaker Anita Among, who doubles as the Bukedea District Woman MP, the legislators accused the government of dragging its feet and argued that rather than availing them information on Universal Free Education, they were rather more interested in school fees regulations for primary, secondary and tertiary learning institutions.

“We thank you so much for the Universal Free Education, we will wait for it. But for now, we are in third term and want an action to be taken because we are not going to take this report,” Ms Among said.

“What we are saying is that now that we are going to the third term, let us have in the absence of regulations, let us first have a circular to schools that is the minimum and maximum amount that should be paid in terms of school fees,” she added.



Ms Among was disappointed that Mr Muyingo’s statement was similar to that of State minister for Sports, Mr Peter Ogwang, which was presented last week before also “being thrown out” for similar reasons.

Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda (Kira Municipality), said: “Why doesn’t this Parliament advise him to resign? For you to be asked [and] you bring the same statement and append your signature? How do we defend you?”

The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mr Mathias Mpuuga, said there was no way legislators could debate such a lukewarm statement.

“Where I work in my space, we cannot even debate this ill statement because it has no space. This kind of output has no space in my programme, we cannot debate it, unfortunately. This is our country. Education is our space, all of us. We need to discuss it in terms that even inspire a young pupil watching television that we are actually planning for them. We cannot discuss this Right Honorable Speaker,” Mr Mpuuga said.