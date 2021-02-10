MPs task govt to address issues facing youth

By Amos Ngwomoya More by this Author

The newly elected youth MPs have asked President Museveni to involve young people in key government programmes to stop them from defecting to the Opposition.

Addressing journalists at the National Resistance Movement (NRM) headquarters yesterday, the youth leaders said while the ruling party won majority seats in Parliament, the issues affecting the youth have not been given utmost attention.

Western Youth MP-elect Edson Rugumayo said although government has in the past introduced income generating programmes for the youth, their leaders are rarely involved in their implementation hence the resources ending up being misappropriated.

“If you have a family and intend to have an heir, you must involve them in key family issues so as to prepare them for a big responsibility when they take over from you lest they waste even the little resources that you managed to secure. Our party [NRM] should ensure that youth are involved in all government programmes as a way of empowering them,” he said.

A number of Cabinet ministers across the country lost their parliamentary seats to youthful candidates from the National Unity Platform (NUP) party.

Trade minister Amelia Kyambadde, in an interview with NTV, a sister company to this newspaper, later acknowledged that the youth could have voted them out because their issues were never addressed.

More than 70 per cent of Uganda’s population is below the age of 30.

Sensitisation needs

Central Youth MP-elect Agnes Kirabo said most young people have not been sensitised about government programmes.

“NRM has good programmes but the problem is that we have not been sensitised about these programmes. Therefore, it is now our responsibility as youth MPs to push for the youth’s involvement in such programmes so as to empower them financially but also engage them about the good things which the party has done,” she said.

Asked about how they plan to win back the youth who have since joined NUP in search for change, National Youth MP-elect Phionah Nyamutoro said they will launch a campaign to move around the country to gather their views on how they ought to be involved in government programmes.

Growing trend

According to World Bank and Uganda Bureau of Statistics data, Uganda has one of the youngest populations in the world with 77 per cent aged below 25. There are slightly over 7.3 million youth aged between 15 and 24 in Uganda.