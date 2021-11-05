Prime

MPs throw out Shs100b request to fund Atiak Sugar Factory

Parliament during a session in the past. PHOTO/FILE

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

[email protected]

What you need to know:

  • The request tabled by Trade junior minister David Bahati and backed by leaders from Uganda Development Corporation (UDC), failed to convince the lawmakers who then sent them away. 

Parliament’s Budget Committee has thrown out a Shs108 supplementary budget request to finance Atiak Sugar Factory in Amuru District.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.