MPs throw out Shs100b request to fund Atiak Sugar Factory

Parliament’s Budget Committee has thrown out a Shs108 supplementary budget request to finance Atiak Sugar Factory in Amuru District.

The request tabled by Trade junior minister David Bahati and backed by leaders from Uganda Development Corporation (UDC), failed to convince the lawmakers who then sent them away.

The MPs on Thursday declined to endorse Ms Amina Hersi Moghe, the proprietor of Atiak Sugar Factory, request placed to the government, reasoning that there was need for proof that her investment was making a substantial contribution to the economy.

Before he was sent away, the executive director of the UDC, Mr Patrick Birungi, had attempted to convince the committee members that once given the money, the sugar production would get underway.

“If we make this investment, we should be able to create impact. At the moment, that factory isn’t operational because of the lack of the input which is sugarcane and for us to fill that gap, we need to go the operational approach. Otherwise, we have a white elephant that can’t be operational at the moment,” Mr Birungi said.

But the MPs instead demanded a forensic audit into the manner in which Ms Moghe has spent more than Shs120 billion she is said to have been given by government.

Mr Paul Omara, the Otuke County MP, said: “We don’t know what Amina has done with our money, now you are coming for another Shs108b. What I would recommend is an immediate forensic audit to find out exactly how they money was used.”

He added: “How would you spend Shs120b and still be a 40 per cent shareholder. It’s unacceptable. So this Committee should reject this proposal with the contempt it deserves.”

Mr Patrick Isiagi, the committee chairperson, who also doubles as the Kachumbala County MP, demanded that transparency be exercised by officials of the factory.

“If they haven’t fixed the governance, if they haven’t fixed financial, how do you inject in more money? Both the Committee and government are still around, the day you fix governance is the day you come for the money,” Mr Isiagi said.