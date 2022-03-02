MPs to investigate Nakawa-Naguru land controversy

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, has set up a committee to investigate the deepening and dragging controversy surrounding the Nakawa-Naguru estate land.

Ms Among, who chaired the plenary sitting yesterday, invoked Rule 191 to nominate a nine-member committee that will report back to Parliament in two weeks.

The committee will be chaired by Mr Dan Atwijukire (Kazo County).

Other members are Dan Kimosho, Agnes Apea, Anthony Akol, Aisha Kabanda, Asuman Basalirwa, Jonathan Ebwalu, Dickson Kateshumbwa, Sarah Opendi and Ritah Atukwasa.

Ms Among said the Naguru-Nakawa land feud has highlighted weaknesses in the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, and the Uganda Lands Commission.

“I have noted with concern the fight related to the Naguru-Nakawa land…The land has been parcelled and is being cleared without these conflicts being resolved. It is a shame. It is time we embarked on our oversight mandate to root out these vices from the operation of government departments and agencies,” Ms Among said.

The Bukedea District Woman MP’s decision comes five days after State Minister for Lands, Mr Sam Mayanja, wrote to Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja to intervene into the matter.

During a visit to the 82-acre piece of land, the minister also ordered all developers to stop activity on the land for three months until the wrangles are resolved.

The land in question had been allotted to an investor, Opec Prime Properties in 2007 to construct a satellite city but was repossessed by government in 2018, after the developer failed.

Of the 82 acres, part of the land was allocated to Internal Medicine of Virginia PC, which received 15 acres, and Uganda Heart Institute (10 acres) through a presidential order.

The remaining 50 acres have seen different investors embroiled in conflict, with some accusing the Uganda Land Commission of issuing multiple titles for the same plots.

In a November 2021 letter to the President, Mr Mayanja listed 18 companies that had reportedly been selected to share the 50 acres.

The State House, however, told Daily Monitor last week that the President had not given a go-ahead for the giveaway of the land.