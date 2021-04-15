MPs undergo second virus test ahead of Museveni meeting

By Arthur Arnold Wadero More by this Author

Newly elected law makers and other top ranking officials attending National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) ongoing retreat at the National Leadership Institute (NALI) were Wednesday subjected to a second Covid-19 mandatory test in preparation of President Museveni’s arrival today.

This, according to highly placed sources within the NRM attending the retreat revealed that the tests had to be done to ensure that everybody in attendance is safe.

“We did it [covid-19 test] when we were coming but now we have done it again. So that they can get the results today. Probably they are also fearing that may be when the big man comes around, people must be in good health as well,” the source told Daily Monitor.

President Museveni, also NRM party chairperson is expected to arrive before 10am today.

The tests commenced at 6am yesterday (Wednesday) thereby suspending the daily work out sessions that always stretch from 5am to 9am before MPs go for breakfast.

The source could not confirm the fate of those who would be found positive with the virus besides being excluded from the retreat.

In strict adherence to Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the incoming lawmakers at the retreat have since been issued a full pack of non-reusable face-masks and hand sanitizers. There are officers deployed to enforce strict adherence to the Covid SOPs meant to stop the spread of the virus which has so far infected 41,237 Ugandans and killed 338 since March last year when the outbreak was confirmed, according to Ministry of Health report.

Key party officials were yesterday in high gear with majority arriving in person to ensure that everything in order ahead of the arrival and address of the party chairperson.

Earlier, the Director Information, Publicity and Public Relations, Mr Emmanuel Dombo revealed that the president would put his focus on ensuring the party cohesion is realized amongst the lawmakers.

Contrary to what many expected, the position of the speaker and deputy have not been considered and those in attendance have strictly been advised against discussing the matter. This, according to party officials would be resolved by the NRM caucus.

The retreat that commenced on April 7th will run up to 29th has newly elected MPs and Central executive Committee (CEC) members of the NRM in attendance. It is also devoid of Speaker Rebecca Kadaga and her deputy Mr Jacob Oulanyah who are both members of the party’s Central Executive Committee.

Since the commencement of the retreat, the lawmakers have been undergoing military training particularly in physical drills and how to operate a firearm. They have also been trained in matters of political economy, job creation and how to popularize the party amongst the citizenry.

Mps Excited

Some of the lawmakers we talked to indicated that they were delighted and glad that Mr Museveni would address them.

“We are of course looking forward to hearing from him considering we have been here since last week. We had expected that he would be here yesterday [Wednesday] but that didn’t happen,” Mr Kisos Chemaswet, the MP-elect Soy County, Kween District told Daily Monitor.

The MP-elect for Kween County, Mr William Chemonges revealed that direct interaction with President Museveni would enable them have first-hand information from him.

“Having him [President Museveni] talk to us is a good thing. It gives us chance to directly interact with him and hear from him directly,” Mr Chemonges said in a telephone interview.



