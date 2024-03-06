MPs want answers over delayed completion of Mbuya Hospital

Legislators on the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) have tasked the Ministry Of Defence and contractors of the proposed 250-bed Mbuya Military Hospital to ensure that they finish construction works his year.

The legislators led by PAC Chairperson, Mr Muwanga Kivumbi who visited the site on Wednesday were shocked to find out that the Shs106.2 billion project has since stalled with no recent signs of work in progress.

“When you pass around you may think this hospital is breathing, but the site has been abandoned for quite some time. Although they tried to slash and sweep around when they heard that we were coming, it was still visible,” he told the journalists after the tour.

“We are going to remobilize and keep cameras on this project because we cannot afford to have another stalled hospital like Lubowa Specialized Hospital. So, we are committing them now to do the job, because although the buildings are standing, it can only be a hospital when it is functioning,” he added.

In 2017, the Ministry of Defence signed a contract with China National Aero Technology International Engineering Corporation to construct the hospital with July 2020 as the initial agreed date of completion. Due to COVID-19-related challenges, the contractor asked for more time and July 2023 was set as the new completion date.

However, even with the adjustment in time, by July last year, the project was not near completion prompting a third extension to July 2024.

In his 2022/2023 report, the auditor general, Mr John Muwanga revealed that the contractors had abandoned the site which prompted the PAC’s inquiry to establish the exact progress of the hospital project.

“This project isn’t like the Lubowa hospital project; at least there are some buildings to show that works are ongoing and we requested them to resume work. The truth is the place is all bushy, at some point I thought they had started rearing rats at Mbuya Hospital,” said Ms Gorreth Namugga, Mawogola South legislator.

Ms Huda Oleru, the state minister for veteran affairs, said: “As a ministry, we are going to supervise and ensure that we take over this project by July 31, 2024, as per the contract agreement. There is not any other reason for delays, we have just released the needed funds and materials.”