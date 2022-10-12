MPs want govt to scale up efforts in addressing disaster 

The Uganda Parliamentary Alliance on food and nutrition security has asked the government to drawn its attention to the multifaceted impacts of climate change on food production to mitigate food insecurity in the country.

The MPs who addressed journalists at Parliament on Wednesday, ahead of the World Food Day slated for October 16, 2022, noted that the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on agri-food systems has resulted in the loss of livelihoods thus increased food insecurity and inequality.

Mr Milton Muwuma, the chairperson of the Uganda parliamentary Alliance on food and nutrition security, called on the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industries and Fisheries to enhance extension service provision to vulnerable communities and prioritize support for community-based adaptation strategies.

This, he argued, will promote timely climate adaptation and mitigation strategies for enhanced climate resilience of agricultural systems. He also stated that Parliament has a critical role to play in addressing the hunger crisis in this country.

"Therefore we urge Parliament to prioritise national food reserves and ensure a contingency plan for food insecurity including the re-establishment of the national strategic food reserves, with a clear role of the State which should be developed and implemented for the next Financial Year," Mr Muwuma said.

"Parliament also needs to fast-track the adoption of the legal framework on Food and Nutrition and ensure, for example the Food and Nutrition Bill (2009) that was revoked. It should be reviewed and re-submitted to Cabinet for re-tabling, among other pending policies," he added.

The MPs who partnered with Food And Agricultural Organization (FAO) and World Vision, also noted the need for the private sector to pioneer responsible production practices, source sustainably produced ingredients, reduce waste and opt for more sustainable use of natural resources, while prioritizing human rights and accountability for the communities being served.

World Vision Resilience and Livelihoods Technical Lead, Mr Tonny Ojok, pledged their commitment to continue supporting smallholder farmers with necessary agricultural input and ensure that communities are reached with early warning alerts on upcoming threats as a measure to protect lives and livelihoods ahead of any crisis.