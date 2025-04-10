Mpungu leaves Masaka SS after 18 years as head teacher

Hajj Musa Musoke Mpungu, the esteemed head teacher of Masaka Secondary School, has retired after 18 years of dedicated service, reaching the mandatory retirement age of 60.

He leaves behind a legacy of transforming the institution through increased student population, academic and sports support, infrastructure development, and a robust organizational structure.

Under his leadership, the school constructed state-of-the-art science laboratories, improved general infrastructure, and secured a title deed for the 77-piece land housing the school. Mpungu also spearheaded the acquisition of another plot of land for the school's boarding section, staff quarters, and sports arena.

"I have been around and seeing what he has been doing. I am going to build on that and ensure continuity," said Hajj Ahmed Mukiibi, the newly appointed caretaker head teacher, who has served as deputy in charge of administration and finance for over 10 years.

The refurbished main entrance of Masaka Secondary School. PHOTO | MALIK FAHAD JJINGO

Mukiibi emphasized the importance of the school's organizational structure, saying, "If you are not used to such an environment, management becomes a challenge, but for me, all that is not new."

The school community will bid farewell to Mpungu at a ceremony organized by the board of governors this Saturday. Masaka SS, a traditional secondary school, boasts a student population of over 4,000, with 141 teaching staff and 111 support staff.

The school has a complex management structure, with four deputies, a directorate of studies, and over eight officers heading various sections. Mukiibi's experience and familiarity with the school's environment make him well-suited to take on the new role and build upon Mpungu's achievements.

Mr. Willis Welvis Kitto, the head of the ICT department at Masaka SS, praised Mpungu's contributions, saying, "He is credited for constructing state-of-the-art fully fledged science laboratories, improving the general infrastructure of the school, and securing a title deed for the 77-piece land housing the school."

Kitto added, "He also spearheaded the securing of another piece of land located on Plot 12-14 along Victoria Road in Masaka City, which houses the school boarding section, staff quarters, and sports arena among other facilities."