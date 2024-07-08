Mpuuga, Bwanika skip diocesan event in Masaka

All legislators representing constituencies in Masaka City skipped a key function in the area as the diocesan Bishop Severus Jjumba marked five years in office.

Masaka City hosts the seat of Masaka Diocese at Kitovu Hill and is represented by three legislators including; Mr Matthias Mpuuga (Nyendo-Mukungwe), Dr Abed Bwanika (Kimaanya-Kabonera) and Juliet Kakande (Masaka City Woman MP).

During Rt Rev Jjumba’s fifth anniversary fete as bishop at Our Lady of Sorrow Cathedral-Kitovu on Saturday, Christians were surprised that the three legislators were a no-show and neither did they send emissaries.

“We usually see our MPs at Kitovu whenever the diocese organises an event, sometimes they even attend the weekly Sunday Mass, but I am surprised that on such a big event, none has shown up,”Ms Christine Namazzi, a Christian, remarked moments after the function.

Surprisingly, Mr Joseph Ssewungu (Kalungu West MP) from neigbouring Kalungu District stole the show as he was invited by organisers to speak on behalf of legislators hailing from the area. Other MPs from Greater Masaka who attended the function include Mr John Paul Mpalanyi (Kyotera County), Ms Veronica Nanyondo (Bukomansimbi District Woman MP) and Ms Pauline Kemirembe (Lyantonde District Woman MP).

Former Vice President Mr Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi and Mr Haruna Kasolo, the state minister in charge of Micro finance, Mr Vincent Ssempijja, the Presidential Advisor on Defence and Masaka City Mayor, Ms Florence Namayanja were also in attendance.

Bishop Serverus Jjumba chats with former Vice President Edward Ssekandi during a special Mass to mark his 5th year in office at Our Lady of Sorrow Cathedral, Kitovu in Masaka City on July 6, 2024. PHOTO | RICHARD KYANJO.

Ever since Mr Mpuuga fell out with the leadership of the National Unity Platform (NUP) over the controversial ‘service award’, the former and other politicians in Masaka rallying behind him have shunned key events in the area, which some political observers have attributed to a calculated move to avoid backlash from NUP supporters. NUP considers Masaka as its stronghold and majority of leaders at all levels subscribe to the party.

Some of the key functions Mr Mpuuga and his allies have been unable to attend in Masaka in the past few months include; a marathon organised by Buganda Kingdom’s Buddu County to mobilise funds to erect a modern stadium and the official handover of a charter to the Kingdom-owned Mutesa I Royal University. Both Dr Bwanika and Ms Kakande could neither answer our repeated calls nor respond to WhatsApp messages sent to their known telephone numbers.

Explaining his absence at the event, Mr Mpuuga, a prominent political figure from Masaka, said despite receiving the invite from the Diocese, he had other equally important engagements to attend to, outside Masaka City.

‘’ ….I am out of town [Masaka] and Church officialdom is aware, you mean I had to inform Daily Monitor?’’ He asked

Mr Mpuuga, a commissioner of Parliament is currently at loggerheads with the leadership of his party –NUP, which has accused him of corruption. The dispute arose from a service award of Shs1.7 billion from Parliament which he and three other backbench commissioners from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) awarded themselves in May 2022. Mr Mpuuga who was at the time Leader of Opposition in Parliament received Shs500m while the other commissioners –Prossy Mbabazi Akampulira (Rubanda District Woman MP), Esther Afoyochan (Zombo District Woman MP) and Solomon Silwanyi (Bukooli Central MP) bagged Shs400m each.

Bishop Serverus Jjumba prays for Christians during a special Mass to mark his 5th year in office at Our Lady of Sorrow Cathedral, Kitovu in Masaka City on July 6, 2024. PHOTO | RICHARD KYANJO

The NUP leadership described the service award as corruption and abuse of office and asked Mr Mpuuga to step down as a commissioner and also apologise to Ugandans for alleged corruption and betraying his party members. Mr Mpuuga vehemently rejected the call to resign, arguing that he deserved the one-off award and that it was not criminal in any way.

In his homage, Bishop Jjumba thanked people that have rallied behind him during pastoral journey.

During his five years as episcopal leader of Masaka Diocese, Bishop Jjumba has managed to create new catholic parishes, deaneries, conserving the environment through planting indigenous trees and strengthening cooperation between the diocese and central government, among others.

“I thank all of you who have been part of this journey, we have managed to move this far just because of your unwavering support, I pray that the grace of God continues to guide us,” he said.

Bishop Jjumba, 62, replaced the late John Baptist Kaggwa on July 6, 2019. Bishop Kaggwa had served the diocese for 25 years.

Bishop Jjumba is the fifth bishop to serve the diocese which has been in existence for about 71 years.

Masaka Diocese has a total of 58 catholic parishes and 16 deaneries. It covers the districts of Masaka, Kalungu, Sembabule, Lwengo, Bukomansimbi, Rakai, Kyotera, Lyantonde and Kalangala.