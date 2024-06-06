Mpuuga co-opts DP members, six NUP legislators to organise thanksgiving fete

The embattled former Leader of Opposition in Parliament and Nyendo/Mukungwe Municipality legislator, Mr Mathias Mpuuga has co-opted six National Unity Platform (NUP) legislators and a host of DP Bloc members to organise his June 21 thanksgiving ceremony.

The ceremony planned to take place at Masaka Diocesan Sports Arena grounds in Kitovu is expected to be graced by Buganda Kingdom Premier [Katikkiro], Mr Charles Peter Mayiga as the chief guest. It is at this event that Mr Mpuuga is expected to announce his political agenda ahead of 2026 general elections after a fallout with Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, the NUP Party leader. It is not yet clear whether the NUP leadership will attend the event.

Speaking to Journalists in Masaka City on June 5, Dr Abed Bwanika , the Kimaanya /Kabonera Municipality legislator and chairperson of the national organising committee of Mr Mpuuga’s thanksgiving fete said the event is expected to attract over 20,000 guests from all walks of life.

According to Dr Bwanika, the ceremony is intended to teach the public a culture of celebrating individuals who have diligently served the country when they are still alive.

“We should stop waiting for someone to die and then come up with good messages to pay tribute to him. Mr Mpuuga in all the positions he has served, he has exhibited excellent work which deserves to be celebrated and also thank God for his life. Indeed, this thanks giving ceremony, the first of its kind is going to set the agenda and also change that narrative,” he said

Notables on the organising committee from NUP include, Masaka City Woman legislator Ms Juliet Kakande (head of finance and resource mobilization), Ms Joyce Bagala Ntwatwa, Mityana District Woman legislator (communication and publicity), Mr Michael Kakembo ,Entebbe Municipality legislator ( In charge of Parliament and Local Government guests), Charles Tebandeka , the Baale County legislator (deputy finance and resource mobilisation ), Ms Brenda Nabukenya ,Luweero District Woman legislator (In charge of women) among others.

Mr Mpuuga's close working relationship with six NUP legislators and DP bloc members, according to political analysts, signals a new political front which will likely have Mpuuga as its leader ahead of 2026 general elections.

“That is the team he [Mpuuga] is going to work with to further his political agenda as the 2026 general elections draws closer, just know, Mpuuga’s marriage of political convenience with NUP ended,” Mr Siraje Nsanja, a political scientist ,said in an interview on Thursday

The six NUP legislators have in the past five months avoided taking sides in the apparent fallout between NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine and Mr Mpuuga and none of them attended the recent mega mobilisation tour in the latter’s backyard in Masaka City on May 31 .

Politicians in DP Bloc that have joined Mr Mpuuga’s thanksgiving organising committee include; Mr Samuel Lubega ,(the 1st deputy , chairperson of the organising committee), Dr Michael Lulume Bayiga,Buikwe South legislator ( 2nd Deputy chairperson), Mr Fred Kayondo ,Mukono South legislator (the coordinator of Greater Mukono), and Mr Richard Lumu , the Mityana South legislator ( Greater Mubende among other leaders).

“Since Mpuuga is co-opting seasoned politicians, he is likely to give Mr Kyagulanyi and the entire NUP a run for their money especially in Buganda here.” Mr Nsanja added

DP Bloc members are politicians who defected from Uganda’s oldest political party –Democratic Party and joined NUP in the run up to 2021 general elections. Last week ,DP Bloc members announced that they had terminated their cooperation with NUP.

Mr Mpuuga was formerly a member of DP Bloc before joining NUP where he ascended to the coveted post of Leader of Opposition in Parliament, NUP vice president for Buganda region and currently a Parliamentary Commissioner.

NUP secretary general Mr Lewis Rubongoya , said Mpuuga’s thanksgiving ceremony is a privately organized event where NUP leadership is not invited .

“It’s a private party and it doesn’t touch the party and I don’t want to comment about it since I have not seen any invitation,” he said

He also said he wasn’t aware that party legislators and district chairpersons are part of the organizing committee .

