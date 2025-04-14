Mpuuga, NUP, downplay Rubaga Cathedral chat

A surprise moment of cordial interaction between former Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mr Mathias Mpuuga, and National Unity Platform (NUP) President Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, during a thanksgiving Mass at Rubaga Cathedral on Sunday, stirred speculation among attendees and the public about a possible reconciliation between the two leaders.

The Mass, held in celebration of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II’s 70th birthday, saw the duo seated together and engaged in what seemed like consistent and friendly conversation—an unusual sight following months of public political fallout between them.

However, in separate interviews, both Mr Mpuuga and the NUP leadership downplayed the speculation, saying their disagreements are not personal and cannot prevent them from communicating.

“We went to church to pray for His Majesty, and we met as human beings. For me, I am never personal. Even when I disagree, I will keep your dignity as a human being. The leadership issue that we have cannot be solved by merely meeting in the church,” Mr Mpuuga said in an interview on April 14.

When asked what he and Kyagulanyi discussed during the Mass, Mr Mpuuga remained guarded.

“I don't have to discuss what we said. That would make me so feeble and fickle. So I am above that,” he said.

He added that his differences with the NUP president stem from leadership philosophy and practice, not from personal animosity.

“The way you apply your power, your duty, can make or break the cohesion within organizations. When you fail to understand the duty of all those you lead and the nation at large, you kill hope. So that's the contention and he has never answered those questions for me—whether he understands that duty, whether he understands the environment in which we are operating, whether he understands the context and the challenges and how whoever wields power must confront these challenges,” he explained.

He added that despite public confrontations, he holds no grudge.

“To me, the issues we have are not personal. That's why I can afford a smile when greeting him. I was in church because the church is an equalizer. We are all the same before God and besides, I don't have a personal matter with him but the way he's been aggressive at me, my passion, my character, my family,” Mr Mpuuga added.

On whether he would consider returning to NUP, Mr Mpuuga was unequivocal.

“I gave NUP my time, my energy, my brain. They never appreciated it. That's why on one platform, they would appreciate me for doing a wonderful job, and the same person on another day informed the world how I was terrible. Do you remember when he said that I was banned from traveling to the United States and Europe, only to find me in the US? Do you think that was institutional or personal?”

Mr Mpuuga added that he is open to reconciliation on strategic approaches, he is not interested in rejoining NUP.

“The duty before me is beyond NUP. I can reconcile on how to confront the issues at hand, but not reconcile into it and to NUP,” he stated.

Mr David Lewis Rubongoya, NUP’s Secretary General shakes hands with his former deputy for Buganda sub-region, Mathias Mpuuga who serves as Nyendo-Mukungwe MP as NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine looks on during Kabaka's birthday thanksgiving mass at Rubaga Cathedral in Kampala on April 13, 2025. Photos/Michael Kakumirizi

NUP's response

Mr David Lewis Rubongoya, NUP’s Secretary General, clarified that the disagreement with Mr Mpuuga was on principle, not personality.

“The president spoke to the media after attending the Mass and said we don’t have a personal grudge against Hon Mpuuga. We disagreed in principle, departed from our values and principles and when we meet him, we cannot refuse to say hello. He is not our enemy. We disagreed in terms of our approach and a few points,” Mr Rubongoya explained.

Background to the rift

Mr Mpuuga, also the Member of Parliament for Nyendo-Mukungwe Constituency, first clashed with the NUP leadership over internal party matters and a controversial Shs500 million service award.

Tensions escalated after Kyagulanyi suspended Mpuuga from his position as NUP Deputy President for the Buganda Region and demanded he resign as a Parliamentary Commissioner, a directive Mpuuga defied.

In response, Mpuuga recently announced a new political formation, the Democratic Alliance, signaling plans to chart a new political course ahead of the 2026 general elections.