Mpuuga raises alarm over unusual security deployment at Parliament

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mr Mathias Mpuuga Wednesday afternoon raised concern over the heavy deployment of security operatives at Parliament, indicating that it makes the House a toxic environment for some legislators.

"I have received reports from my members that we are actually surrounded by the military who have come with vehicles in which some of us were dumped during the togikwatako (2017 age-limit) debate and they have returned. I don’t know on whose instructions are they,” he wondered.

Mr Mpuuga added: “It will be in the interest of this House that you use your authority to ascertain the circumstances under which the House is sitting.”

He also stated that some of the television stations that relay live streams of the proceeds in the House have been stopped.

“What should even scare members more is that two televisions, NBS and NTV which always live stream the proceedings, have been removed from the live stream. So can we legislate in that kind of environment?” Mr Mpuuga wondered.

In response, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Mr Thomas Tayebwa stated that he had learnt through the Sergeant-At-Arms that security being referred was under the auspices of the Kampala Metropolitan Area Police deployed to shade off any interferences from unnamed rowdy persons.

"I want to make it very clear that I have not ordered any extra security at Parliament and that it is not necessary. There is nothing that warrants that. Security being referred to is outside Parliament which is under Kampala Metropolitan police,” Mr Tayebwa said.