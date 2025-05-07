Mpuuga to Bobi, Ssewanyana: See you in court

Nyendo-Mukungwe MP, Mathias Mpuuga, has threatened to sue National Unity Platform (NUP) principal Robert Kyagulanyi and Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana for allegedly defaming him during a May 6, 2025, press briefing at the party headquarters in Kampala.

Mr Kyagulanyi and Mr Ssewanyana are said to have made comments linking Mpuuga to the arrest and detention of Mr Ssewanayana and former Kawempe North MP, the late Muhammad Ssegirinya.









Mr Mpuuga, a former NUP deputy president Buganda region, says Mr Kyagulanyi has turned his name into his best subject.

“But I have left him time and space to whine and complain and compose poems and songs about me because I knew that his effort is a business. I believe he has done enough business out of me,” Mr Mpuuga said while addressing journalists in Kampala.

According to Mr Mpuuga, who serves as the national coordinator Democratic Alliance (DA), a political movement, Mr Kyagulanyi and Mr Ssewanya made particular reference to the murders that took place in Masaka from 2020 and 2021.

"He made reference to the fact that he's aware. He was informed that myself and other colleagues from Masaka were a part of. Of course, when I heard it, my mind skipped a bit. But I had a quick recollection of myself," he added.

It’s upon this background that Mr Mpuuga says he has instructed his lawyers to file a case of defamation against Mr Kyagulanyi and Mr Ssewanyana.

"For us to be able to settle some of these issues, Mr Kyagulanyi and Mr Ssewanyana, we shall meet in court. Probably we will be helped by the court and the families that are demanding justice to come to court, as they know, because they seem to know a bit about what happened in Masaka. I think the best place for them to let the nation understand it better is the court. So, I wish them luck," he said.







Mr Ssewanyana and Ssegirinya were arrested and detained alongside other people accused of being behind the spate of killings in Masaka Sub-region that left about 26 residents killed between March and June 2021.









The case is still under pre-trial before the ICD.

Ssegirinya, who died at Lubaga Hospital early this year, was elected to Parliament in the 2021 general election before he was arrested a year later.

He was pinned to hospital beds in Uganda, Kenya and the Netherlands following his release from prison, where he and his co-accused spent over 500 days on remand.

The two were granted bail on September 21, 2021 , only to be rearrested shortly after near Kigo prison, where they had spent days on remand. Fresh murder charges were preferred against them, stemming from the Lwengo District machete killings.







