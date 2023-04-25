Mpuuga weighs in on NUP term limits

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mr Mathias Mpuuga, has spoken out on the move by the National Unity Platform (NUP) to impose a two-term limit on elective posts.

Mr Mpuuga said this will force some of the party’s good politicians to join other parties or stand as independent candidates.

“A Member of Parliament or a mayor can’t make a final decision. Therefore, even if you haven’t given them a party flag, people can give them another mandate as they wish,” Mr Mpuuga said.

On April 15, during the NUP delegates’ conference at the party’s new premises in Makerere, Kavule, members imposed a two-term limit on all party leaders, and leaders elected on the party flag.

This means that a person cannot be a party president, chairperson or secretary general for more than two terms.

Likewise, a person cannot be a Member of Parliament or councillor under the NUP flag for more than two terms. However, this provision will become operational starting with the next elective term in 2026.

Mr Mpuuga said the NUP members who proposed the term limits were reflecting on President Museveni’s long stay in power and yet he has not transformed the country.

“So they thought that longevity in politics leads to someone to retard both in politics and their personal abilities. Therefore, let us give the amendment time and see if it will bring productivity,” he said.

Earlier NUP spokesperson Joel Senyonyi said the amendment demonstrates that they want to subject themselves to the same standards they aspire the country to be governed in.

The party wants a return of term limits to the Constitution for the President.