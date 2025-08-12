MTN Uganda reports 13% revenue growth despite major tax settlement

MTN Uganda has closed its half year account with a 13 percent growth or Shs222 billion increase in revenue.

The half-year results would have been much stronger if not for the substantial tax obligations faced by the telecom company.

MTN Uganda paid Shs 681 billion in taxes during the period, and on top of that, it settled a one-off tax liability with the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) amounting to slightly more than Shs 110 billion.

Voice revenue edged up 0.4 percent translating to Shs629 billion growth while fintech income rose to nearly 19 percent, posting Shs525 billion, implying increasing number of customers, embracing connectivity and fintech services to stay in touch and run their businesses in an increasingly digital world.

This is evidenced by upwards movement in data revenue which saw the strongest growth, increasing 31 percent which is about Shs490 billion, supported by rising subscriber numbers and usage over the accounting six months period.

While announcing the half year result Monday afternoon in Kampala, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Uganda, Sylvia Mulinge, further noted that the company’s subscriber base also expanded by 10 percent , translating to 22.8 million, with active data users climbing to 10.8 million.

Meanwhile Fintech users grew by 6 per cent to 13.3 million, reflecting increasing adoption of digital financial services.

And for shareholders, the MTN Uganda board declared an interim dividend of Shs10 per share, amounting to Shs223.8 billion, payable September 19, 2025.

“We are encouraged by the trust our customers continue to place in MTN,” said Mulinge.

She added: “Our focus on enhancing the network, broadening access, and improving service quality continues to support both performance and impact.”

Meanwhile MTN Uganda invested Shs219 billion in its network during the period, deploying 355 new sites primarily to extend 4G and 5G coverage. 4G population coverage increased from 87 percent to 88 percent, while 5G coverage reached 19 percent up from 15 percent in December 2024.

The company also expanded its fibre footprint to improve capacity and enable its home broadband rollout.

The statement also indicated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 17 percent to Shs 924.2 billion, reflecting efficiency gains and scale benefits.

Tax settlement

MTN’s tax obligations and a one-off tax settlement with URA implied that profit after tax declined by nearly 10 percent. Excluding the impact of the tax settlement, underlying profit after tax grew by 27 percent or Shs377 billion.