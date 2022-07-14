Mubajje, 3 others sued for over staying in office

A group of Muslim faithful have gone to the High Court over Mufti Shaban Mubajje’s “over stay in office”, which they say is illegal.

Also sued is the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC), Sheikh Ramathan Mugalu, the secretary general, former minister Abdul Nadduli, the acting chairperson of the UMSC, and Prof Edrissa Serugo Kasenene, the chairperson of the Constitutional Review Commission of the UMSC.

“The plaintiff’s claim against the defendant is for a declaration that the 2nd (Mufti Mubajje) and 3rd (Sheikh Mugalu) defendants are currently holding office illegally since their tenure expired on May 13, 2022.”reads in part the court documents filed last week.

Adding: “A declaration that the intended general assembly of the 1st defendant (UMSC) scheduled for 11th to 13th July 2022 is unlawful as it is in total contravention of the constitution of the 1st defendant institution.”

The sheikhs who petitioned the court include Irumba Mohammed, Ahmadah Barongo, and Rusukya Sufian.

According to the court documents seen by this newspaper, on April 8, 2017, during the General Assembly of the UMSC, it was resolved that the tenure of the office bearers and the Council be extended for a period of five years to enable the UMSC review its constitution and incorporate all the amendments that would be proposed and agreed upon.