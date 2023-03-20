Mubajje elevates Tooro Kadhi to assistant Mufti

The Mufti of Uganda, His Eminence Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, has promoted Tooro District Kadhi Sheikh Ghalib Talib Hussein to assistant Mufti in charge of Bunyoro-Tooro Muslim region.

He will now oversee the districts of Masindi, Kiryandongo, Kakumiro, Kibale, Kyegegwa Kitagendwa, Kamwenge, Fort Portal, Kabarole, Bunyangabo, Bundibugyo, Kasese, Hoima, Masindi, among others.

“This is the time to focus on unity in the Muslim community and guiding the region towards development through the central government national development agenda and via Muslim fraternity initiatives,” Sheikh Ghalib intimated to the Daily Monitor after his promotion.

The former principal of Naggalama Islamic Institute said as part of his development agenda for the region, he would strive to ensure that each district under him has at least a primary school teaching both secular education and Islamic theology, and a health centre at level III standard.





New deployment

Sheikh Ghalib takes over the position from Sheikh Abdul Hakim Kirarira who was appointed to the National Consultative Council (the Shuura), a new advisory structure ushered in by the recently-amended constitution of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council.

The same amended constitution now requires regional assistants to the Mufti to possess the same academic qualification as the Mufti, which is at least a Master’s Degree in Islamic jurisprudence (Shari’a), or its equivalent.

In a communiqué announcing Sheikh Ghalib’s elevation on Wednesday last week, the Mufti implored his newly appointed regional assistant to promote unity in the region and also tap into the government’s social and economic transformation programmes that intend to improve household incomes.

The government has over the years developed programmes aimed at improving food security and household incomes, the most recent being the Parish Development Model (PDM).

Launched in Kibuku District by President Yoweri Museveni last year, the PDM is a multi-sectoral strategy to create socio-economic transformation by lifting 17.5 million Ugandans in 3.5 million households out of poverty.

Earlier development programmes include Emyooga, Entandikwa, Bonna Bagaggawale and Poverty Eradication Action Programme.

Sheikh Ghalib believes regional development is easier to achieve if development initiatives are embraced and closely monitored by leaders.

“There are several efforts that have been put in place to take the common man out of poverty, or improve their standard of living. So if the central government or well-wishers have given us the tools, the onus of making them work is upon the local leadership and individuals,” Sheikh Ghalib said.