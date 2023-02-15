Mubajje free to carry out UMSC work - court

The Mufti of Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC), Sheikh Ramathan Shaban Mubajje, is now free to carry out activities of the institution.

This follows yesterday’s High Court order in Kampala that quashed an earlier order by Mengo Magistrate’s Court issued by Patrick Talisuna Ngereza.

The lower court had temporarily stopped Mufti Mubajje from carrying out any activities on behalf of the UMSC.

The order also paralysed the activities of UMSC, which is purely a religious institution.

“In view of the above legal position, I would find that all the above applications were not valid as they were neither dated, signed nor sealed as required by the law when the learned trial magistrate proceeded ex-parte to hear the application for interim orders. The orders that were issued …halting all the activities of the 1st respondent arising from an application which is not valid, are a nullity,” held Justice Esta Nambayo.

“Therefore, I find that the learned trial Chief Magistrate exercised his jurisdiction with illegality and with material irregularity when he entertained and granted ex-pate interim orders…” she added.

To that effect, Justice Nambayo went ahead and set aside the earlier orders of the Mengo Chief Magistrate’s Court, meaning that the UMSC and Mufti can resume their activities.

“The ex-parte (hearing the case with only one party) proceedings, ruling and orders in Misc application No. 006 of 2023 be and are, hereby, set aside,” she ruled.

The case was filed by businessman Hassan Basajjabalaba, Mr Umaru Sewante, Mr Issa Gule, and Mr Sulaina Kigongo.

The businessman and his colleagues petitioned court on December 2 last year seeking orders to stop the activities of UMSC.

They were also challenging the validity of the election of Mubajje as the chairperson of the general assembly.

Mufti Mubajje and Mr Basajjabalaba were once good friends, but their friendship developed cracks in 2010 when the latter who was the then USMC chairperson; convened an assembly and impeached Mubajje accusing him of running down the Council.

UMSC is a religious body that brings together all the Muslims in Uganda and its duties include organising daily prayers, coordinating Muslim leadership all over the country, planning for the annual pilgrimage, coordinating the collection of zakat, organising meetings through its organs for the day to day management, and coordination of activities countrywide.