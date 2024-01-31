Mubajje rivals write to Museveni over changes in Muslim leadership 

Members of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) General Assembly, the top decision making organ of the council, have written to President Museveni informing him about the recent changes in the Muslim leadership in the country .

In a January 18 letter signed by Hajj Issa Gule, the acting UMSC chairperson, and endorsed by 128 General Assembly members, the leaders informed the president that Sheikh Abdullah Ibrahim Semambo is the acting mufti of Uganda effective December 17 after “retiring Sheikh Shaban Mubajje in public interest” .

“ … Your Excellency, on a special note, we wish to bring it to your attention that with permission of court as per the ruling of the High Court of Uganda at Jinja: Company Cause No. 002 of 2023, the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council General Assembly sat at Gangu Muslim Primary School on the 16th and 17th of December ,2023.

“After considering the mess caused by Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubajje as the head and leader of the Muslims of Uganda , the General Assembly resolved and retired him in public interest from the muftiship of Uganda,” the letter reads.

Hajj Gule, who also doubles as a delegate representing Budaka District in the UMSC General Assembly, said the decision to suspend Sheikh Mubajje was based on Article 5(16) of the UMSC constitution.

“More spiritual considerations are underway and more details will be served to you most appropriately,” the letter reads.

In a three-page letter, Hajj Gule stated that Sheikh Ssemambo, known for his commendable leadership in matters of faith, including serving as the 1st deputy Mufti of Uganda, has expressed willingness to cooperate.

He said the assembly had also suspended the UMSC chairperson, Dr Muhammad Lubega Kisambira, for introducing non-members into the meetings and barred more than 27 members of the General Assembly .

However, UMSC spokesperson, Mr Ashraf Zziwa, yesterday, said the purported letter was written by individual members of the General Assembly and did not go through proper channels .

“It is funny to hear of such a letter. All I know UMSC official documents are authored from the Office of Hon Secretary General. Also , official UMSC resolutions from the General Assembly bear three signatures-one for the mufti, national chairperson and secretary general .This is a legal requirement from the UMSC Constitution. I am sure that said letter is among those authored from Nkurumah or Nasser Road,” he said.

But Sheikh Muhammad Irumba, the former regional Khadi of Bunyoro-Tooro Muslim region, said Mr Zziwa was ignorant of how UMSC structures operate.

“First, there is no law supporting his [Zziwa] claim, secondly, the power for anyone to sign is given by the General Assembly: if they [members of UMSC General Assembly] write themselves, it means they have withdrawn the power from former,” he said.

Internal conflicts

Sheikh Mubajje is under intense pressure to resign over pending sale of eight prime properties across the country.

Amid conflicts, the UMSC General Assembly, last month elected Sheikh Ssemambo as acting Mufti .

Mubajje, who is expected to relinquish power after clocking 70 years in March 2025, has since challenged Ssemambo’s election in court.

He has also hit back at critics, saying some people are “just jealous of the enormous achievements under his leadership”, which includes the creation of a conducive environment, construction of permanent mosques, Muslim schools and health centres across the country .

General assembly

The 264-member General Assembly is the top decision-making organ of the UMSC. It comprises representatives from 78 Muslim districts.