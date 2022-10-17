Mubende MPs ask Museveni to relax Ebola restrictions

Members of Parliament from Mubende District have asked President Museveni to relax the Ebola restrictions as people are just recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic and back-to-back lockdowns.

Addressing journalists yesterday at Parliament, the legislators asked the President to authorise boda bodas to ferry foodstuff from the gardens to the markets and learners to schools.

They said they support the restrictions, however, they should be imposed in a humane way to avoid traumatising people.

Mr Bashir Lubega Sempa, the MP of Mubende Municipality, said during Covid-19, Mr Museveni cleared boda bodas to carry only goods, which should be the case during the Ebola restrictions.

“We are operating a boda boda economy where the biggest population is using them for survival. Many farmers and market vendors in Mubende are outside the town and most of them use boda bodas to transport their produce to the market,” Mr Lubega said.

“These cannot afford private vehicles to transport their goods and produce to the market, so if you leave them open and close their means of transport, It is useless. President Museveni should reconsider the ban on boda bodas,” he added.

The President on Saturday imposed a 21-day lockdown on Mubende and Kassanda districts to contain the Ebola outbreak that has already claimed 19 lives, restricting movement in and out of these districts.

Mr William Museveni, the legislator of Buwekula South, said many school- going children have been using boda bodas and public means to go to school.

He asked government and the Ministry of Education to come up with alternatives on how to transport learners to schools and also permit use of school buses.

Meanwhile, Mr Museveni asked the government to come up with relief for people whose businesses have been affected as a result of the lockdown.

“During Covid-19, the government gave some cash to those whose businesses were affected by the lockdown. The President has imposed a 21-day lockdown on Mubende and Kassanda, how are those people going to survive?” Mr Museveni asked.

Mr Pascal Mbabazi, the MP of Buwekula County, asked the government to release motorcycles that were impounded on Saturday, a few minutes after the President had announced the lockdown.

According to him, many people were caught unaware.

“How can you start enforcing a directive immediately you announce it? They were supposed to give people time to prepare. The government should thus release the vehicles and boda bodas they impounded on Saturday and we start afresh,” Mr Mbabazi said.

Directives