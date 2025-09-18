Mubende NRM officials clash over DP’s Mbidde candidacy









Mr Fred Mukasa Mbidde says locals should elect him as the Buwekula County MP to enable him to resolve land wrangles in the area.

BARBRA NALWEYISO

Democratic Party (DP) Vice President Fred Mukasa Mbidde has declaring that he will vie for the Buwekula County parliamentary seat in Mubende District on the Democratic Party (DP) ticket. Mr Mbidde has previously made four failed attempts to enter Parliament –first in Makindye West Constituency(2006) , Kalungu East Constituency (2007 –by-election) , Kalunga East Constituency (2011 ) and Nyendo /Mukungwe Constituency (2021) . Mr Mbidde insists that his decision to vie for parliamentary seat was not inspired by personal ambition, but compelled by what he described as the relentless cries of constituents in Buwekula County weighed down by protracted land disputes that have torn apart families and destabilised communities for years.

The former East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) legislator, who traces his ancestral roots to Kalungu District , but has of late made Mubende his second home, declared his bid during a thanksgiving ceremony held at his residence in Bugoondo Village, Butoologo Sub-county, on Friday, September 12. Originally planned as a private function to thank God for his public life, the event quickly took on the shape of a political rally as residents, one after another, implored him to return to elective politics and become their voice in Parliament. Mr Mbidde said that although he had consciously withdrawn from active politics in 2021, the urgency of the land question in Buwekula had compelled him to reconsider his position.

As a lawyer, he argued that he is uniquely positioned to confront what he called “the entrenched injustices” of land grabbing and unlawful evictions in the area. “Although I had consciously withdrawn from active politics, the persistent appeals of residents have compelled me to reconsider, and therefore I cannot, in good conscience, decline their call,” he declared. “I wish to categorically caution anyone entertaining the thought of land grabbing or attempting to evict people in Buwekula to desist forthwith, for under my stewardship no individual shall lose his/her land to land grabbers. ” Among those who publicly rallied behind him was Mr Fred Okello, the Mubende District NRM executive secretary for veterans, who urged him to “rescue us from the challenges disturbing us as the people of Buwekula.”

Okello’s remarks, though warmly received by the gathering, have since sparked a storm within the ruling party camp in the district . Barely a day after Mbidde’s thanksgiving, the Mubende NRM district executive committee, chaired by Mr Thomas Ainebyoona, summoned Mr Okello to appear before the party’s disciplinary committee to explain himself for “misconduct” and for utterances deemed to have amounted to an endorsement of a rival candidate, when the party had already identified and endorsed its official flagbearer for the same constituency. The internal rift has exposed deep fissures within the NRM camp in Mubende. Through his lawyers—Mbidde and Company Advocates—,a law farm owned by Mbidde , Mr Okello fired back, insisting that he is a loyal cadre of NRM and is ready to cooperate with its internal processes.

In a response dated September 13, the lawyers argued that the disciplinary summons were anchored on “a faulty legal basis.” “The summons appear to rely on Rule 4, which governs the conduct of candidates during the electoral process. At the material time referenced, Mr Fred Mukasa Mbidde was neither an official candidate as per the Parliamentary Elections Act, nor was the event a campaign rally or political gathering. Our client therefore remains innocent and free of all allegations,” the document states. The lawyers further invoked the infamous cooperation agreement signed between the NRM and DP in 2022, noting that Okello’s attendance of Mbidde’s thanksgiving was not only permissible , but reflected “the spirit and letter of the inter-party arrangement which affirms mutual respect and collaboration.”

Any disciplinary action, they cautioned, would be “legally baseless, procedurally flawed and constitutionally impermissible.” But Mr Ainebyoona, in a strongly worded reminder, declared that the party’s flagbearers for the forthcoming elections had already been duly endorsed through “structured, transparent and democratic internal mechanisms,” and warned that no card-carrying member was permitted to endorse or support rival candidates. “Should any NRM member wish to support a candidate from another political formation, they are required by both party rules and political ethics to first formally resign from the Movement,” Mr Ainebyoona said.

The incumbent MP, Mr Pascal Mbabazi, has declared that he will not seek re-election, having served only one term. He also did not take part in the recently concluded NRM primaries. There are also two National Unity Platform NUP aspirants—Stephen Ndagizimana and Peter Kayira Bakireke—alongside Joseph Kakooza, who holds the NRM flag, and Edward Kulabirawo, an NRM learning independent.



