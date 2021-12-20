Mubende NTC grappling with understaffing, meagre grants

A section of Mubende NTC. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY

By  Barbra Nalweyiso

What you need to know:

  • Mr Francis Kateregga, the principal of the college said the capitation grant of Shs1,800 which the government provides for each student at the college is too little to cater for students needs, including meals and scholastic materials.

The management of Mubende National Teachers College has decried understaffing amid increasing number of students at the college.

