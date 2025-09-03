Mubende road upgrade gives hope to farmers

The reconstruction of the long-awaited Lusalira–Kasambya–Nkonge–Sembabule Road, which President Museveni first promised in 2011, has finally started, giving fresh hope to farmers and transporters who have for years struggled with a road in a deplorable condition.

The reconstruction of the 97-kilometre road that connects Mubende and Sembabule districts, was officially launched on August 15 by the Minister of Works and Transport, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala.

It is expected to ease the movement of milk and other farm produce, stabilise farm-gate prices, and boost trade not only in Mubende and Sembabule but also in parts of Buganda and Bunyoro sub-regions.

Gen Wamala called the road a “strategic national corridor” that will reduce travel time between central and western Uganda by at least two hours, while opening up Uganda’s cattle corridor to bigger regional markets.

“The road is intended to provide a reliable and efficient corridor between central and western Uganda, improve access to social services, and promote agricultural productivity,” he said.

The minister added that the road will be upgraded from gravel to tarmac, with detailed designs that include drainage systems, lighting, road signs, and measures to protect both communities and the environment.

To fund the project, government secured a €126.44 million (Shs521.6 billion) loan from Citibank. About Shs479.8 billion will be covered by the lender, while government will contribute Shs55.1 billion in equity and taxes.

The contract for reconstructing the road, which is expected to take 36 months, has been awarded to M/s TECNOVIA Joint Venture, a partnership between Tecnovia - Sociedade de Empreitadas S.A. and Tecnovia Angola - Sociedade de Empreitadas, Lda.

Gen Wamala said nearly 79 percent of the project-affected persons (PAPs) have already been compensated, giving contractors access to most parts of the road. Local leaders, however, noted that some sections remain blocked due to unresolved land disputes.

“I urge communities along the project to take full ownership of the project and guard it jealously against sabotage,” he added.

Mr Vincent Tumusiime, a resident of Kasambya, Kasambya Town Council, Mubende District, said the project will facilitate the quick transportation of agricultural goods to far markets in the Bunyoro Sub-region and Kampala.

“Mubende is already a vibrant commercial hub, central to milk, livestock, maize, and beans. With this road project, we shall have secured a transport network that links us directly to Sembabule and stretches into Tanzania, while also connecting us to Bunyoro and even northern Uganda through Kakumiro.

Leaders of Mubende and Sembabule districts during the launch of the reconstruction of the Lusalira–Kasambya–Nkonge–Sembabule Road in Mubende District on August 15, 2025. PHOTO/COURTESY

It will be nothing short of a lifeline to trade,” he said, recalling that the collapse of railway services in the area left farmers grappling with soaring transport costs.

Mr William Hijiro, the speaker of Ntuusi Town Council, said whenever it rains, vehicles transporting milk get stuck on the muddy road, often leaving farmers stranded with produce they cannot sell.

“When milk is rejected at collection centres and households cannot consume it all, it goes to waste. Farmers end up counting losses instead of recovering their investment, but with a smooth road, we will easily access markets in Mubende and beyond in record time,” he said.

Mr Hijiro added that improved access roads would not only enable transporters to reach markets more reliably but also attract more vehicles to the area, creating competition and ending the current monopoly of single buyers who dictate farm-gate prices.

The ripple effects of such a development, he argued, would extend far beyond transport. Trading centres along the corridor would inevitably grow, while land value would surge.

“Take the example of someone who owns a plot of land along that road currently valued at Shs2 million—once this road is tarmacked, that very plot could easily fetch Shs5 million,” Mr Hijiro said, underscoring the transformative effect of infrastructure on wealth creation.

Mr Theodore Ssekikubo, the Lwemiyaga County legislator, said: “This is what we have all along been waiting for. Let our people along that road work hard, plan what they are going to sell to the road workers, and boost their household incomes.”

For residents of Mubende and Sembabule who have endured more than a decade of frustration, the launch of the Lusalira–Kasambya–Nkonge–Sembabule Road reconstruction is more than just another government project.

Background

Mubende and Sembabule have a population of 970,856 people. Many households depend on cattle keeping and dairy farming, while others grow crops such as coffee, beans, maize, cassava, and sweet potatoes for their livelihoods.