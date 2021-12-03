MUBS crowned this year's University debate champion

Makerere University Business School (MUBS) emerged winner of the 8th Annual University Debate Nationals (UDN), which took place at Nabisunsa Girls’ School between 27-29 November 2021 under the theme, “Youth, Governance and Elections.”

The tournament organised by the Open Space Center, involved a total of 22 universities and over 140 participants.

The four finalist universities in order of grand finale performance were MUBS represented by Simon Peter Luswata and Sam Nirigiye, who emerged winners on a unanimous decision of 7-0. First runners up Gulu University and Kyambogo University (two teams) took 3rd and 4th place respectively.

The winning team, in addition to their trophy, won a study tour to Kwame Nkrumah University in Ghana, where they will also have a debate with the hosting university’s debate team.

Kyambogo’s Peter Elianu was awarded the James Ogoola Award for the overall best speaker while Praise Aloikin from Victoria University won the Overall Personality Award.

Kyambogo University had in the recent the years dominated the championships. Although they were bested this year, the University still had two of its teams making it to the finals.

Debaters from National Teacher’s College Unyama show off their certificates of participation at the University Debate Nationals. The debate tournament was organized under the theme; Youth, Governance and Elections.



The guest speaker for the day, Maj Gen (rtd) Mugisha Muntu, applauded the organisers for equipping the youth with leadership skills, that he said go along way beyond debate.

Gen Muntu advised the debaters to be men and women of character, which constitutes values and integrity.

“Even if you have words that can rouse crowds, you must know where you are leading to. Words are powerful and can build or destroy. You must understand the implications of what you say,” he submitted, adding that, “ As you go into the world to become leaders, understand that people who are confident and know they are God made exude respect, but those who lack confidence will do anything for a win.”

To encourage, Gen Muntu told the participants that Uganda will at a time attain “full democracy.”

Mr Jacob Elwelu, the Chairperson of the National Youth Council (NYC) said it is important to involve youth in discussing the affairs of the country.

“75 per cent of our population is below 30 years. If we are talking about inclusion, and impacting people we must have young faces.”

Mr Elwelu also encouraged debaters to actively engage in the affairs of their communities.

“People of quality are in conference rooms and places like this one. Get involved, “he concluded.

Chairperson of the winning MUBS debate team, Simon Peter Luswata (middle) poses with best speaker, Peter Elian, Kyambogo University and Praise Aliokin, Victoria Universty Kampala who won best personality award.

Goddard Munyarukundo, a fourth year law student at Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) said the impact of this year’s debate was unmatched.

“If one half stood up, you would nod, when the other stood up, you change your stance. You would change sides again when the proposers made their second presentation. The debaters were brilliant, it was verbal assassination if I could call it that,” he said, adding that although he is a seasoned debater, he still learnt a lot.

Other participating institutions were Uganda Christian University (UCU) Mukono and Kampala, Makerere University, Kampala University Ggaba Campus, Lira University, East Africa University, National Teachers College Unyama, Islamic University In Uganda (IUIU) Kampala, Bishop Stuart University, Uganda Martyrs University, Victoria University, International University Of East Africa, Mountains Of The Moon University, Kampala International University Main Campus, Gulu University, Kampala International University Western Campus, Busitema University, Kampala University Luweero Campus, Islamic University In Uganda Females’ Campus, Ndejje University.

The University Debate Nationals (UDN) have been happening over a period of 8 years with previous winners being