MUBS crowned this year's University debate champion

Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu hands over the University Debate Nationals trophy to the winning team from Makerere University Business School. 22 institutions of higher learning participated in the debate that took place at Nabisunsa Girls’ School. PHOTOS | ESTHER NANTAMBI

By  Esther Nantambi

What you need to know:

  • Kyambogo University had in the recent the years dominated the championships. Although they were bested this year, the University still had two of its teams making it to the finals.

Makerere University Business School (MUBS) emerged winner of the 8th Annual University Debate Nationals (UDN), which took place at Nabisunsa Girls’ School between 27-29 November 2021 under the theme, “Youth, Governance and Elections.”

