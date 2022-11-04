Mubs don sues Soroti varsity over irregular appointments

A lecturer of Makerere University Business School (Mubs) Charles Omagor has sued Soroti University over alleged erroneous appointment of Prof John Robert Ikoja Odongo as University Vice Chancellor and Prof Lawrence Too-Okema as deputy Vice Chancellor.

Others sued are the university chancellor Francis G. Omaswa, Vice Chancellor Prof J.R Ikonja, deputy Vice Chancellor Lawrence Too Okema, and Attorney General as 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th respondents, respectively.

Dr Omagor is seeking judicial review as amended in 2019 Section 98 of the Civil Procedure Act Cap 71 and Section 31 of the Universities and other tertiary institutions act, 2001 as amended in 2006.

According to the October 27 court documents, a copy of which Monitor has seen, Dr Omagor wants court to declare that the chairperson of University Council did not have any legal mandate to appoint the 3rd and 4th respondents as Vice Chancellor and Deputy Vice Chancellor since such authority is vested under the law upon the chancellor, who had not been appointed and that such appointment was null and void.

This publication learnt that the University on July 25, advertised jobs for the positions Vice Chancellor and Deputy Vice Chancellor and the advert was scheduled to expire on August 12.

But according to Dr Omagor, Prof Ikoja and Mr Okema allegedly got appointed to office on August 8.

In an affidavit sworn on October 18, Dr Omagor through his lawyers M/s Tumwebaze, Kasirye & Co Advocates want a declaration that the appointment irregular.

“A declaration that the acts of the University council in acting upon and upholding the irregular and illegal directive of the 2nd respondent soliciting for recommendation to reappoint the 3rd and 4th respondents was and is null and void,” the Court document reads.

Dr Omagor also asks court to issue an order directing the 1st and 2nd respondents to desist from ring-fencing the positions. Soroti University is a public University that was gazetted on July 16, 2015 under statutory instrument No.034 of 2015.

Background

The lecturer of Makerere University Business School, Dr Charles Omagor, becomes a second lecturer to question the appointment of Prof John Robert Ikoja Odongo and Lawrence Too-Okema.

Earlier, Monitor learnt that Prof Deo Olila, who had applied for the position of Vice Chancellor of Soroti University recently petitioned Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and the Inspector General of Government (IGG) Beti Kamya over the the same manner. However, both Prof Ikoja and Mr Too-Okema, declined to comment on the matter.

When contacted Mr Juma Hassan Nyene, the university’s spokesperson, confirmed that the university has received summons and they are now preparing their response.