Mubs gets first female professor

Makerere University’s Freedom Square erupted in cheers yesterday as Prof Laura Orobi, 46, was officially recognised as first female professor from Makerere University Business School (Mubs).

Donning her prestigious academic gown, Prof Orobia stood up and waved to the congregation with a beaming smile.

She was promoted to the academic rank of professor in September last year at Mubs, nine years after she acquired her PhD from the same institution.

She has been teaching at Mubs since 2001 after being retained as a teaching assistant, having graduated with a First Class Degree in Business Administration.

Her academic journey is that of a young girl from Ayivu County in Arua District who beat the odds of being an orphan .

She lost her mother shortly after she was born and her father passed on during the Idi Amin regime. Luckily, her Uncle Bob Obet and aunt Florence Orobia took on the guardian role of educating her through primary school in Zambia where her aunt lived until she returned to Uganda to stay with her uncle, who later enrolled her at Kibuli Senior Secondary School for both O-Level and A-Level.

She later joined the then National College of Business Studies for a Diploma in Accounting before she joining Mubs.

A stellar performer, who is passionate about excelling and inspiring other people, especially the girl-child, Prof Orobia believes everyone can excel.

“I feel very humbled to become the first female professor. To the ladies out there, what made it possible for me is the vision I had. I trust you [women] can achieve too if you put your heart and mind to it,” Prof Orobia says. However, she is quick to add that the grace of God played a key role.

After acquiring a PhD, Prof Orobia set her eyes on becoming a professor. Mubs promoted her to a full professor after she produced five research papers and having fulfilled other academic requirements .

“You will need research articles published, evidence of service for the community and evidence of graduates that have passed through your hands,” she shares.

Her PhD topic was: “Working capital management among small businesses”.