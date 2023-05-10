MUBS offers to train UMSC staff in management

Makerere University Business School (MUBS) Principal, Prof Juma Wasswa Balunywa, has pledged to train the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council staff in managerial skills for efficiency in their work.

He made the pledge during a courtesy visit to the Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Ramadan Mubajje on Tuesday.

"I will continue offering training to UMSC departmental heads in managerial skills for efficient output of their activities," he said.

The purpose of Prof Balunywa's visit was among other things, to inform the Mufti about the Order of Nile Award Class 1 that he (Prof) received from President Museveni during the annual Labour Day National celebrations held on May 1, 2023, in Namutumba District.

The Mufti thanked Prof Balunywa for his outstanding performance in the field of business education and noted that the award granted to him was long overdue.

“I’m also a beneficiary of the training Prof Balunywa organized for UMSC management committee members some time back which helped me streamline activities at UMSC. So we welcome that initiative,” he said.

“UMSC has resources which, unfortunately, haven't been efficiently utilized for its own sustainability. For example, the land for production and Halal from animal slaughters. Economists should help to develop a strategic developmental plan in resource management,” Sheikh Mubaje emphasized.

He requested Prof Balunywa and other economists to put their heads together with Islamic theologians and government technocrats in designing appropriate community transformation programs that conform to Islamic teachings, instead of the current Parish Development Model, which is premised on interest-based loans.

Sheikh Abdallah Ibrahim Ssemambo Tamusuza, the Deputy Mufti, applauded Prof Balunywa for being one of the few top Muslim elites worthy emulating as a role model by the young Muslim generation.

Sheikh Muhammad Ali Waiswa, the 2nd Deputy Mufti who also serves as the Imam of MUBS, noted that Prof Balunywa's distinguished award was a special recognition of his outstanding service that has liberalized education in the fields of management, leadership, and entrepreneurship.