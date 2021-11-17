Mubs police ban bags from campus premises

Makerere University Business School (Mubs) Police Station has banned students from carrying bags into the university’s precincts.

The ban came hours before two explosions — one, a stone’s throw away from Parliament on Parliament Avenue, and, another, outside the Central Police Station (CPS) — went off in Kampala yesterday.

In a statement, Mubs declared “that with effect from November 17 (today), security will not allow bags to enter Mubs gates until further notice.”

The statement adds: “Mubs, like any other public place, is accessed by all sorts of people from different places and with different motives. Considering the current terrorism threats in the country, security is making all efforts possible to protect everyone both within and outside the university.”

Only light, transparent bags for books and laptop bags will get the green light from security personnel at the university.

The Mubs Deputy Principal, Prof Moses Muhwezi, in an interview said the university managers have been notified about the new development and they can’t oppose it.

“We normally follow the advice of [personnel] that manage security at the university, and, when they say anything, we have to support them,” he said, adding, “We have very many students who are conducting face-to-face lectures on campus, so we don’t want the enemy to take the lives of our students.”

Looking back

Mubs becomes the second education institution and a public university to ban bags within its premises over several terror attacks.

Kyambogo University earlier this month banned bags and backpacks from its lecture rooms, citing security concerns.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga commended the universities for acting swiftly.

He added that these actions have been vindicated by yesterday’s incident in which one of the suicide bombers carried an improvised explosive device in a backpack.



