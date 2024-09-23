Mubs staff push for Prof Muhwezi's confirmation as principal

A meeting of staff at Makerere University Business School (Mubs) has asked the government to confirm Prof Moses Muhwezi as the substantive principal of the institution.

Mr Albert Arinda, the vice chairperson of Makerere University Business Academic Staff Association (MUBASA), said on Friday, they convened a meeting involving academic, administrative, and support staff and their representatives in the University Council to evaluate the performance of Prof Muhwezi, who has been acting for the last 15 months since Prof Waswa Balunywa's term of office expired.

He said during the meeting held at the university campus in Nakawa, the staff unanimously agreed to recommend to the government to confirm Prof Muhwezi’s appointment because of the reforms he has brought to Mubs.

"We decided that before we request for the appointment of a substantive principal, let us evaluate the acting one because he is a deputy principal and also the acting principal. The joint staff meeting evaluated him and resolved that let the acting principal be appointed to the full position of principal so that he can get a deputy," he said.

Prof Muhwezi’s reforms

Mr Rogers Mwine, the chairperson of the Senior Administrative Staff Association (MUBSASA), said while appraising Prof Muhwezi's tenure, they resolved that he needs to be given a full mandate to concentrate on his reforms, which, he said, have stabilised the institution.

Mr Geofrey Emong, the support staff association council representative, said one of Prof Muhwezi’s greatest achievements was regularising and harmonising all staff salaries as per public service guidelines.

He said he also refurbished all the academic and staff facilities, fast-tracked staff promotions as guided by the ministries of Public Service and Finance, and curbed theft of the school property, among others.

Mr David Ochari, the senior staff representative at the University Council, said for the last 15 years he has worked at the institution, they had never seen a human resource manual guiding the appointments, dismissal and disciplinary procedures but Prof Muhwezi has instituted one.

"Previously, all appointments and disciplinary issues were directed by the principal instead of the appointments board of the council. For more than 10 years, staff were not earning salaries as per approved structures," he said.

Mr Samuel Eelu, one of the representatives of the academic staff to the University Council, said for the last 12 years, the majority of staff have been earning less than half of their entitled salaries since there wasn’t any clear policy for their entitlements.