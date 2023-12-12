Mudslide claims 3-year-old, injures one in Kasese

A mudflow struck a small grass-thatched house in Katulu village, Bunyandiko parish, Kasese District on Sunday evening, resulting in the tragic death of a minor and injuring another child.

Mr Edmon Baluku, the village chairperson, confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as Tyriphine Ithungu, 3-year-old daughter of Mr Amon Bimbwende and Ms Jovia Biira, all residents of Katulu village.

Katulu village, located at the foothills of the Rwenzori Snow-capped Mountain, has over 262 households and a population of more than 2,000 people. The tragedy occurred after heavy rainfall triggered landslides and floods on seasonal streams in the area.

"The news on Sunday evening that Kiyama's house had been hit by a mudflow that killed his granddaughter shocked us. It is a tragedy that this young girl lost her life," Mr Baluku said.

According to Mr Baluku, the devastation extended to another permanent house, with two upper rooms destroyed, prompting the occupants to relocate.

Mr Amon Bimbwende emotionally recounted being notified by his second elder son about the mudflow incident around 6 pm.

"I was seated inside my house, which is just a few meters away from my father's house when Joel Muhindo came running and immediately told me that my daughter had been hit by a mudflow, killing her instantly," Bimbwende said.

The deceased was with her grandfather, Zephanous Kayima Syohengene in the kitchen, preparing supper when the tragedy happened. Syohungene suffered burns on his left leg from the sauce. Neighbors rushed him to St. Augustine Clinic in Kyanjuki Trading Center.

A district disaster management committee member and senior planner from Kasese District, Mr. Joseph Isingoma, assessed the situation and provided an assessment report for immediate help and response.

Other houses in the area were also affected, leaving their occupants homeless.

Ms Grace Kabugho, a resident of Kyambogho village, had her three-roomed permanent house hit by mudflows, forcing her to relocate her family items to the kitchen.

The Sub-county District Councilor, Mr Fred Tugume, expressed concern about the increasing landslides in the area, affecting crops, livestock, and gardens. He urged families in disaster-prone areas to evacuate immediately for their safety.

"We knew the Nyamwamba River was the only disaster in this region, but even our hills have become dangerous, yet we have no alternative," Tugume said.

He also advised families to move to safer places and emphasized the need for government assistance.

Ms Harriet Masika, a resident in the area, urged the government to expedite the relocation process announced in 2021 for those in mountainous and disaster-prone areas.