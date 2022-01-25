Mudslides kill nine in Kisoro

Residents gathered at one of the destroyed houses in Buzeyi Village. PHOTO | ROBERT MUHEREZA

By  Robert Muhereza

What you need to know:

  • Kisoro Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Peter Mugisha, and the LCV chairman Mr Abel Bizimana on Tuesday joined residents in assessing the situation and evaluating the magnitude of the damage.

At least nine people were killed and over 50 others left homeless after mudslides ripped through Mt Muhabura in Kisoro District on Monday evening.

